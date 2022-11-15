Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Organization under investigation after 31 horses surrendered to New Mexico officials
Horses were taken away from a New Mexico organization after state officials discovered the conditions they were living in.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Farm and Ranch Museum hosts HomeGrown food show, gift market Nov. 19-20
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum (NMFRHM) will host the eighth annual “A New Mexico Food Show and Gift Market” Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 19-20 at the museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
KVIA
El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends
EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
lascruces.com
Noche de Luminarias
Every year, on the first Sunday of December, the campus at New Mexico State University is decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and more than 8,000 luminarias lining the International Mall, the Alumni Duck Pond, and Corbett Center Student Union, trailing all the way down to the horseshoe. Horse-driven carriage rides, hot cocoa, caroling and more welcome visitors back to the campus for this free outdoor event. The New Mexico State University campus lights up for the 37th annual Noche de Luminarias, Sunday, December 4, 2022, 5 – 8 p.m.
newmexicomagazine.org
A Church Worth Saving
The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
KVIA
Former El Paso Mayor Don Henderson dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor Don Henderson has died, according to his wife. She said he died at 87 due to several medical conditions related to his health. Henderson served the Sun City in numerous positions over the decades. Don Henderson served as El Paso's mayor from...
elpasomatters.org
Longtime El Paso irrigation manager Chuy Reyes retires
Jesus “Chuy” Reyes has stepped down as head of the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, the county’s largest and most influential irrigation district. Reyes has been replaced on an interim basis by irrigation district engineer Al Blair and by Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Aguilar. They were both recently named interim general managers.
El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch
EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
UPDATE: El Paso Guy Who Took AR-15 for Walk Issues Classic Non-Apology/ Apology
We have an update on the guy who went out walking in El Paso last week with his AR-15, ammo pouches, bulletproof vest, and hearing protection headphones. He’s really, really sorry if any of you p***-wads got all butt-hurt because he was exercising his God-given right to cosplay as an active shooter.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
KVIA
Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
