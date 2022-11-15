ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesilla, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends

EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
lascruces.com

Noche de Luminarias

Every year, on the first Sunday of December, the campus at New Mexico State University is decorated with thousands of twinkling lights and more than 8,000 luminarias lining the International Mall, the Alumni Duck Pond, and Corbett Center Student Union, trailing all the way down to the horseshoe. Horse-driven carriage rides, hot cocoa, caroling and more welcome visitors back to the campus for this free outdoor event. The New Mexico State University campus lights up for the 37th annual Noche de Luminarias, Sunday, December 4, 2022, 5 – 8 p.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

A Church Worth Saving

The oldest church in southern New Mexico could have melted into the earth. Thanks to one woman’s leadership and an army of helpers, it gleams today. IN 1986, SERVICES AND PARISHIONERS at Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, in Doña Ana, moved to the new Our Lady of Purification, across the parking lot. The new church was larger and held amenities like restrooms and meeting space. Among the problems besetting the older church were cracks in an ill-advised cement plaster that had allowed water to seep into the adobe walls. By 1988, their collapse seemed imminent.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
KVIA

Former El Paso Mayor Don Henderson dies

EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor Don Henderson has died, according to his wife. She said he died at 87 due to several medical conditions related to his health. Henderson served the Sun City in numerous positions over the decades. Don Henderson served as El Paso's mayor from...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Longtime El Paso irrigation manager Chuy Reyes retires

Jesus “Chuy” Reyes has stepped down as head of the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, the county’s largest and most influential irrigation district. Reyes has been replaced on an interim basis by irrigation district engineer Al Blair and by Chief Administrative Officer Lisa Aguilar. They were both recently named interim general managers.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch

EL PASO, Texas - Yvonne Villegas-Aguilera, born and raised in El Paso, is a trailblazer within the NASA community. She's the first member of her family to graduate college, she was a McNair Scholar and has not one, but two degrees- a bachelor's in chemistry and a master's in aerospace engineering. Now, Villegas-Aguilera is the The post El Paso native plays big role in Artemis I launch appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU

Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
EL PASO, TX

