Read full article on original website
Related
Mohave Daily News
Patriots victorious in season opener
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center boys varsity basketball team opened its season Friday with a 66-49 win against Williams High. The Patriots came out hard and were ahead 21-8 at the end of the first quarter. "At the start of the game it was exciting," MALC...
Mohave Daily News
Lady Patriots fall to Vikings
BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center's girls varsity basketball team fell 40-35 to Williams High on Friday night. Although the Patriots briefly maintained a small lead over the Vikings during the first half of the game, their defense was overcome in the third quarter, and free throws allowed Williams to pull out of striking distance at the end of the fourth quarter.
Mohave Daily News
Hospital marks progress milestone
BULLHEAD CITY — Saeed Mahboubi strayed from his prepared speech at Friday's milestone celebration for construction of the Exceptional Community Hospital — Bullhead City long enough to direct some comments at a group of Mohave High School students attending the event. "Exercise your power," Mahboubi told members of...
Mohave Daily News
Striper bite remains solid
BULLHEAD CITY — Area waters are producing stripers, both in quantity and quality. "The great news we are getting is of a great striper bite, both up on Lake Mohave and along our shores of the Colorado River here below Davis Dam," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Nov. 18-20
Flex your comedic skills at an open mic night in Bullhead City, watch “Shrek The Musical” live in Lake Havasu City, browse a unique boutique at the Elks Lodge or shop a holiday market in Kingman this weekend. • Come out to Our Place on Hancock tonight for...
Comments / 0