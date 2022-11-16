ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumps had role in fraud scheme, former exec testifies at company's trial

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in court Thursday, describing how Donald Trump and two of his children allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities. Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or at times Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., signed checks to pay up to $100,000...
GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with journalists after winning the House Speaker nomination at a House Republican leadership meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to...
Pelosi takes sly dig at Trump in farewell speech as speaker

In her final speech Thursday as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi couldn't resist taking one final dig at former President Donald Trump. "I have enjoyed working with three presidents," Pelosi said of her historic tenure as the first woman in U.S. history ever to hold the powerful position, acknowledging the three as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the GOP needs a leader who doesn’t claim “victimhood” in an apparent jab at former President Trump, who repeatedly referred to himself as a “victim” during his Tuesday night speech announcing his run for president in 2024.
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift block of student loan relief plan

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S....
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

US pressures Ukraine to weigh talks with Russia

The US is pressuring Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow, with a top Pentagon official saying Kyiv's forces will find it hard to recover all the territory Russia has captured in the war. Rather than pressuring Zelensky, the US should increase arms supplies to help Ukraine soundly defeat the Russian forces, he said.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
