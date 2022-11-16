Read full article on original website
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
Trumps had role in fraud scheme, former exec testifies at company's trial
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in court Thursday, describing how Donald Trump and two of his children allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities. Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or at times Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., signed checks to pay up to $100,000...
GOP billionaire mega-donors distance themselves from Trump's 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump is pressing on with another bid for the White House. But Trump can't yet count on the financial support of some wealthy backers who once stood in his corner. At least three billionaire mega-donors to the Republican party have already distanced themselves from his 2024 campaign,...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with journalists after winning the House Speaker nomination at a House Republican leadership meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to...
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
In this atmosphere of politically and mutually assured destruction, there are some immediate threats for the three main combatants.
Pelosi takes sly dig at Trump in farewell speech as speaker
In her final speech Thursday as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi couldn't resist taking one final dig at former President Donald Trump. "I have enjoyed working with three presidents," Pelosi said of her historic tenure as the first woman in U.S. history ever to hold the powerful position, acknowledging the three as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings. Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los...
Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the GOP needs a leader who doesn’t claim “victimhood” in an apparent jab at former President Trump, who repeatedly referred to himself as a “victim” during his Tuesday night speech announcing his run for president in 2024.
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift block of student loan relief plan
(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states. In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S....
Trump encourages GOP to 'fight' special counsel decision as Republicans attack DOJ
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at the Department of Justice after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing a special counsel to oversee the investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
'That's not the evidence': Ukraine clashes with allies over Poland missile in rare public split
LONDON — In a rare display of public discord, Ukraine and its Western backers are openly clashing over who launched the missile that killed two civilians in NATO member Poland. It may be the most significant rift during the war so far between Ukraine and its supporters, including the...
'Another idiot running around': Oath Keeper describes Jan. 6 regret in surprise testimony
Jessica Watkins, one of five members of the extremist group Oath Keepers on trial in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, unexpectedly took the stand Wednesday to express remorse for her participation in the events of that day and to distance herself from the government's most weighty charge: seditious conspiracy.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
US pressures Ukraine to weigh talks with Russia
The US is pressuring Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow, with a top Pentagon official saying Kyiv's forces will find it hard to recover all the territory Russia has captured in the war. Rather than pressuring Zelensky, the US should increase arms supplies to help Ukraine soundly defeat the Russian forces, he said.
With new standards draft, critics say Virginia's Youngkin wants to rewrite history
A number of cultural groups, historians and Virginia residents are sounding the alarm about historical inaccuracies and oversights in the latest draft of history standards for K-12 education in the state proposed last week by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Chief among their frustrations is the draft’s omission of teaching about...
Boebert's razor-thin lead over Frisch in Colorado likely headed to recount
After nine days of counting votes and over 95% of the ballots tallied, incumbent GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to hold a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in a race to decide who will represent Colorado's Third District in Congress. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert was ahead...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
