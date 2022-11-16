Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in Chicago
Christmas In Chicago | Where To Go
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album Painkillers
BCH Celebrates CEO's 40th Anniversary
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago Native
goportageindians.com
Congratulations Fall Sports MVPs!
Congratulations to all our Fall Sports MVPs for that were recognized Wednesday night during the Portage HS Fall Sports Awards Night. Pictured in the Front Row from Left to Right: Peter Martinez (Football Special Teams), Madisyn Mikels (Girls XC), Anais Lule (Girls Soccer), Cassandra Hall (Girls Golf). Back Row from Left to Right: Gavin Niebel (Boys Soccer), Oscar Kapinos (Boys Tennis), Aidan Barney (Football Defensive MVP), Colton Wilkie (Football Offensive MVP), Lexie Cline (Volleyball)
Gary school students place third in Spell Bowl competition
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- For the first time in years, Gary school students returned to the Spell Bowl and showed they can spell victory.The students come from Banneker at Marquette and Daniel Hale Williams Elementary. They took third place among 15 teams in the spell bowl this week in Merrillville.One team member spells words during each round. Winning teams have the highest cumulative score.Teachers say the students are already talking about next year's competition.
fox32chicago.com
Urban Prep High School closing its downtown campus at end of school year
CHICAGO - Urban Prep High School will be closing its downtown campus at the end of the school year. The Illinois Board of Education has voted to end the academy's charter agreement, citing drops in enrollment. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
thelansingjournal.com
Munster’s Katie Rose Boutique celebrates first year on Small Business Saturday
MUNSTER, Ind. (November 17, 2022) – In an era of online shopping and throwaway fashion, starting a boutique is a risky venture. But Monica Branchik of Katie Rose Boutique found a niche in serving women who were willing to invest in quality pieces and who welcomed thoughtful assistance in looking their best.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
govst.edu
Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
stnonline.com
Alleged Drunk Trucker Hits School Bus Transporting High School Team
A school bus transporting a Chicago high school hockey team was involved in a crash on Saturday night, when a semi-truck made a left turn at the intersection on U.S. 30, reported Wane 15. According to police, the bus had 23 members of the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team...
TikTok star Ismail Taher gives out Thanksgiving turkeys in suburban Chicago
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - A social media superstar is blessing families in the Chicago area, giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving in Country Club Hills. On Thursday, TikTok star Ismail Taher was distributing hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys. The 28-year-old has more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok. He still...
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
wglc.net
NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
Both sides of I-65 in Indiana closed after two semi rollover crashes
CHICAGO - Traffic is delayed on the north and southbound direction of I-65 near Crown Point, Indiana because of two semi rollover crashes early Friday morning. The northbound lanes are closed between 137th Avenue and US 231. There is heavy traffic from 153rd Avenue. There was a crash in the...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, found shot to death in South Side alley
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Police responded to a ShotSpotter call around 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Lowe Avenue and discovered a 17-year-old boy in an alley with a gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.
Chicago Weather: Snow-covered roads lead to crashes on area expressways
Bursts of snow created some problems on Chicago area expressways Friday morning.
Lockdowns and transfers have disrupted college classes for students at this Illinois prison
When Devon Terrell first came to Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet in 2008 to serve a life sentence, he was told that college classes were out of reach for him. “The rationale was, if I was to never get out of prison, what was the use of educating me?” he said through the prison’s email system.
Security guard dies following River Oaks shooting, ID’d
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall and later died. Authorities responded to a report of a shots fired inside the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive, at around 12:15 p.m. 57-year-old Norman Thomas, who was a security guard, was shot during “a […]
Daily Northwestern
District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton awarded Superintendent of the year
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton was named the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. “I am truly honored to serve this incredible community and humbled to receive this recognition,” Horton said in a statement to students and families. “It’s representative of so many individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of our students every single day.”
