wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
ringsidenews.com
Aliyah Is Shining In Cheeky Gym Shorts Photo Drop
Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft last year. Unfortunately, her time on the main roster has largely been marred by injuries so far. While she remains absent from WWE television, the young WWE Superstar ensures fans will remember her thanks to a series of thirst traps.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania
Roman Reigns is unquestionably the most well-known wrestler in WWE history. On his way to the top, he has completely destroyed many stars. Now, Ric Flair believes Randy Orton would be an ideal opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns and Randy Orton competed in a singles match...
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Explains How Reality Of Wrestling Helped Her Prepare For WWE
During her appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez reflected on her time in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion. Check out the highlights below. “Yeah, it is difficult because you have to be paying attention to so many things at once. But I trained under Booker T when I was in the independent scene. And at his school, he also has a wrestling show called Reality of Wrestling. And that’s the first place that I went to on the indies where he uses cameras. So it’s a very nice set-up, kind of like NXT, and he taught me how to look at the cameras, and stuff like that. So when I came to NXT, it was a little bit easier to catch on to it and to learn that.”
rajah.com
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Show, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since October 4
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 663,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 0.15% from last week’s 664,000 viewers. This past Tuesday's rating of 0.17 is up 13.33% from last week’s...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Wasn’t The Only Person Injured During Match At WWE Crown Jewel
A new report has revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t the only person injured during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the main event, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jake...
rajah.com
JBL Says Pro Wrestling Should Be Big-Man Business: "This Business Needs Baron Corbin"
It is what WWE used to be referred to within the industry, and if you ask JBL, it should still be. The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared along with Baron Corbin on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an interview, during which he explained his take on this topic.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest WWE Top 10, Peter Avalon On The Art Of Wrestling
-- The latest Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana has surfaced online. Catch up on this week's episode below, featuring current All Elite Wrestling talent Peter Avalon:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh instalment of WWE Playlist is now available on the official WWE YouTube channel:
lastwordonsports.com
25 Years Later: Rick Rude Appears on WWF Raw and WCW Nitro on the Same Night
Often considered to be one of the best wrestlers to never capture the WWE world title, the late Rick Rude boasts a legendary career all his own. His accomplishments include, but aren’t limited to, the WWF Intercontinental Championship, NWA American Heavyweight Championship, and 3 WCW International World Heavyweight Championship reigns. This bouncer turned professional wrestler is remembered for his undeniable charisma, his “Ravishing” persona making him one of the most effective villains of his time. Historically, Rick Rude is also known for a significant moment in wrestling, when he appeared on WWF Raw is War and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night: November 17, 1997.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks The Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole Main Event On SmackDown
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as NXT Stars invading SmackDown in 2019 due to majority of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia and how he liked the main event between former WWE Stars Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, but it wasn't the best main event in the history of the business.
rajah.com
WWE News: Additional Pre-Sale Codes, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Additional pre-sale's to upcoming WWE events are underway. * 1/23/2023- 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia:RAW30. * 2/13/2023- Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn:SEATGEEK. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, the Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of WWE's flagship show have been posted on the promotions official YouTube channel:
