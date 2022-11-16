Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Issues Statement After Ticketmaster Debacle
The selling of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour has not gone “All Too Well.”. Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning to secure a seat to the music sensation’s 2023 concert. Fans were left irritated and ticketless – after many spent hours waiting in queues or managing technical glitches on the Ticketmaster website.
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
Ticketmaster Canceled The Taylor Swift Public Sale, And Of Course, People Have Thoughts
Ticketmaster canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and Swifties will not be shaking this one off.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket sale cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”
The general sale for Taylor Swift‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ via Ticketmaster has been pulled at the last minute due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster announced today (November 17) that its planned general sale tomorrow (November 18) for Swift’s 2023 North American tour dates has been pulled owing to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.
Taylor Swift Tickets Are On Sale. Fans Say It’s Their Hunger Games
What does Tuesday, Nov. 15 mean to you? If you’re an average person, it’s probably just another day. But for Taylor Swift fans desperate to snag tickets to the pop star’s latest stadium tour, today isn’t just another Tuesday — it’s all-out war. The...
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out Over ‘Excruciating’ Ticketmaster Fiasco
"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone," the Grammy winner wrote in her Instagram story.
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Swift blasts flubs in ticket sales for her upcoming concert tour
Taylor Swift didn’t hold back Friday, saying it “really pisses me off” that her fans were stymied in their efforts to purchase tickets for her upcoming concert tour due to demand that overwhelmed the Ticketmaster online retail site. Swift’s “Eras Tour” is set to begin March 18...
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
16 photos that show the lengths people have gone to buy tickets throughout history
Buying tickets for concerts, sporting events, or movie premieres has been stressful throughout history, with some people even camping out for days.
