Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Ticketmaster monopoly questions grow in wake of Taylor Swift ticketing problems
(TND) — Questions over whether Ticketmaster holds too much power in the live entertainment business are growing more intense in the wake of the Taylor Swift ticketing debacle this week. Some lawmakers and state attorneys general have addressed those monopoly concerns, and now there’s word that the Department of...
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Drake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Comments / 0