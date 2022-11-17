Wimberley Texans progress through playoffs

The Wimberley Texans advanced to Week Two of the Texas 4A Division 2 playoffs with their highest point total of the season, defeating Young Men’s Leadership Academy 81-0.

It wasn’t that close. The Texans led 30 - 0 midway through the first quarter after scoring on a four play drive, a one play drive, a recovery for safety, Cayden Heatly returning the ensuing free kick for a touchdown, and a second one play drive. They led 64-0 at the half.

“The main thing you want to do in the playoff season is come out with a victory and to stay healthy,” shared Texan head coach Doug Warren. “We wanted to make sure that we got quality work out from our starters and our backups. Then, if the opportunity presented itself, give some of the younger kids who moved up with us and worked so hard during the week a chance to get out on the field. Coming out of this game we accomplished that and feel pretty good about it.”

Starters played the majority of the first half, maintaining their timing and consistency. Texan quarterbacks threw ten completions on eleven attempts for 206 yards including four Cody Stoever touchdowns. Stoever was nine of ten for 188 while Dane Hennessee threw an 18 yard completion on his lone pass attempt.

Splitting the 206 yards of receptions were Wynston Burtschell with one catch for five yards, Cody Overall caught two for 39 yards, and Noah Birdsong snagged three totaling 50 yards and two scores. Eli Dubuisson had one catch of 52 yards resulting in a touchdown while Tru Couch continued to show he’s healthy and ready to play, leading the Texans in yardage with 60 yards on three catches and a score.

Kicker Gage Tumlinson was leading scorer for the evening, hitting on ten of eleven extra points and connecting on his lone field goal attempt from 21 yards.

The Texans’ rushing game wasn’t to be outdone. Twenty-four carries with an average eleven yards per carry resulted in 264 yards. The senior tandem of Jack Boyle - six carries, 60 yards, one touchdown - and Johnny Ball - eight carries, 58 yards, two touchdowns - paced the Texan run attack. Stoever carried twice for 32 while fellow quarterback Hennessee kept the average for QBs with one carry for 16 yards. Wyatt Franchione rushed twice for eleven yards and a Texan touchdown. Numerous junior varsity players moved up, gaining experience during the playoffs, including Payton Peacock who carried once, gaining seven yards. Brayden Cayce who runs with balance and speed while looking to punish defenders - had two rushes for 50 yards. Colton Schmidt rushed for the best average of the evening with one carry of 34 yards. Finally, Lex Gomez, a standout for the Texan ninth grade team, got on the board with six yards on one carry.

“I liked our execution,” shared Warren. “We harp on it a bunch and I thought we did a good job of executing the offense at a high level. I was really pleased with that because, regardless of the team you’re facing, you have to execute the offense the way you want it done, not only in practice but during gametime”.

The defensive effort could be characterized as relentless. Gabe Wray forced a fumble recovered by Drew Brasher. Wyatt Franchione and Brady Barbee both recorded sacks with Barbee scoring a safety. Barbee scored a second time on a 44 yard interception return for touchdown one of four interceptions the Texan defense delivered on the night. Zack Patek and Hennessee picked off passes as did Kyan McAtee. McAtee, an outstanding talent moved up from junior varsity, returned his interception 34 yards for a Texan score.

“You bring them in to work with varsity and they have little expectation that they’ll see the field but, to me, it’s just fun. They work their tails off all week long realizing they probably won’t play but when they get thrown out there, they’re really excited,” Warren said, speaking of the underclassmen moved up for the playoff run. “It’s fun for the coaches to see how much fun these kids are having. It helps our starters to get some time off, to get their legs under them and stay fresh. It was an opportunity for these young men to gain valuable experience.”

The Texans look to make a deep run in this year’s playoff field while focusing on one game at a time. It is the essence of the team’s “next up” attitude, placing emphasis on being the best they can be - individually and as a team - in the moment. Each of the district 13 teams - Wimberley, Geronimo Navarro, Lago Vista, and Jarrell won their opening round match-ups with Jarrell (5-6) defeating district 14 champion Devine (9-2.) The Cougars face Port Isabel (9-2) to earn a spot into the regional semi-final where they could get a rematch with the Texans.

Warren was asked for the second week in a row what his team learns from a lopsided win. “This week was different because of the way the team approached it. It’s the playoffs and they were locked in during practices - they were sharp, they were physical, they were fast - and I told them after the game that I thought this was our best week of practices.“ Warren added, “Having such a solid week says alot to me about their maturity. You aren’t looking at your opponent, you’re just focused on yourself and getting it right. I was really pleased with their preparation.”

The Texans (11-0) square off against the Orange Grove Bulldogs (8-3) Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 PM at Southwest Legacy Stadium, 4495 SW Verano Parkway, in Von Ormy. “You can throw out the records,” said Warren. “Each team in the second round has won a playoff game and deserves to be here.”