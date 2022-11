The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition is gearing up for its big yearly fundraiser, and it’s enlisting some local celebrities to help. “This year, we are really excited about it,” said Susan Garton, president for the GTRHC board. “We have got roughly around 22 people that are doing it, and they are all local celebrities from Aundrea Self with WCBI, to Jaqueline DiCicco, to even the mayors of Caledonia and Columbus. We are very excited.”

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO