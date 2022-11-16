Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police address recent string of violence
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police held a news conference Friday afternoon. The news conference is available to watch here in this story and on WDBJ7 FB. City Manager Wynter C. Benda and Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema addressed recent violent crime in the City of Lynchburg. A string of...
WDBJ7.com
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
WDBJ7.com
Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.
WDBJ7.com
University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect appears in court for first time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since his arrest for a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players and wounded two other people. He appeared in court through a video link from the Albemarle County Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police push more resources into streets following recent shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In light of a wave of violence across the Lynchburg community this month, the Lynchburg Police Department held a news conference outlining how it is responding. “What we are seeing is an utter lack of regard for human life. This is not acceptable,” said Police Chief...
WDBJ7.com
Frustration grows following Lynchburg’s third shooting in two days
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings in less than 24 hours. Thursday afternoon, bullets sent another person to a hospital in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Police said they found this latest victim along Greenfield Drive with a gunshot wound to his back. Wednesday, another shooting sent two people to a hospital. Police...
WDBJ7.com
UVA shooting victim continues recovery, now in fair condition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been upgraded to fair condition after being shot Sunday night on university grounds, according to a UVA Health spokesman. Hollins has had at least two surgeries, according to the law office of Gordon McKernan, saying the office was cleared from...
WDBJ7.com
Police look for car in relation to Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a car that may have been involved in a malicious wounding Thursday afternoon. Police say the car is a black 2021 Infiniti QX8. A car of the same make and model was reported stolen November 6. The image below is of a vehicle of the same model.
WDBJ7.com
Lockouts lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax/Grayson/Carroll suspect in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockout at E.C. Glass High School and other schools in Lynchburg was lifted Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunfire in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. LCS administrators report they received notification of gunshots in the area of R. S. Payne Elementary early Wednesday afternoon. R....
WDBJ7.com
Shootings shake Lynchburg community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department responded to a string of shots fired calls Wednesday afternoon. Two people were injured in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. LPD said there was another shooting at Lakeside Drive and Murrell Road, along with bullet holes inside the Meadows Apartments. “All...
WDBJ7.com
UVA President announces memorial service to honor shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan has announced plans for a memorial service to honor the lives of the three victims killed and those injured in Sunday’s tragic shooting. The formal memorial service is being planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena...
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug charges
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man responsible for leading a drug trafficking conspiracy and managing more than 17 dealers throughout the region was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, “Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and...
WDBJ7.com
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
WDBJ7.com
UVA releases details for Saturday memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
WDBJ7.com
Iron & Ale restaurant set to reopen after fatal shooting; memorial scheduled
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Iron & Ale restaurant plans a reopening Saturday, November 19, after being closed since a fatal shooting November 11. Tyler Johnson, the son of the restaurant’s co-owners, was shot and killed, allegedly by Derek Lewis, who has since been arrested. Anyone who knew...
WDBJ7.com
Three UVA students killed in shooting remembered
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many continue to pay tribute to D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, the three people killed in last weekend’s UVA shooting. Everyone is grieving, but especially those closest to them. Wednesday, we heard from Perry’s high school coach during a press conference organized by the family. In the past few days, we’ve also heard from UVA football Coach Tim Elliott, who said they were three beautiful young human beings.
WDBJ7.com
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
WDBJ7.com
All lanes blocked on Interstate 81 near Staunton due to truck crash
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Interstate 81 is closed near Staunton because of an overturned tractor trailer. VDOT officials said the truck is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes at mile marker 221. Crews said around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday they got a call about the overturned tractor trailer. VDOT said...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University plans to build new dorm and parking garage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University has announced plans to build a new residence hall and parking garage. The new residence hall will be between Commons III and the New Reber-Thomas Dining Hall. It will be 166,908 square feet and 10 stories tall. It will house 654 student beds, with two students per room with a shared private bathroom. The dorm construction is projected to begin as early as January and is expected to be complete by the Fall 2024 semester.
Comments / 0