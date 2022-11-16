Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper police respond to armed barricaded suspect in west Casper neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — [7:50 p.m.] Casper police and a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office special response team are still negotiating with what is believed to be an armed barricaded suspect in a west Casper neighborhood Wednesday night. As of 7:45 p.m., law enforcement could be heard on a loudspeaker ordering the suspect to surrender.
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place
Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place. It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not. K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Confirms No Hostages in Active Situation
Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with K2 Radio News that there are currently no hostages involved in the ongoing active situation, regarding an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a house. *****. Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with...
oilcity.news
Casper police giving away adult, kid bikes; first come, first served Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be giving away adult’s and children’s bikes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 320 Market St. The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to haul the bikes away on their own.
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to multiple Casper fires earlier this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to several structure fires on Monday and Tuesday, according to a release issued on Wednesday morning. The first was a call to the 1400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported fire in what’s described as a two-story 4-plex-style unit late Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering fire spreading into wooden siding on the building. The fire was successfully extinguished and determined to be caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
oilcity.news
Cottonwood Elementary on precautionary lockout due to Casper police activity in the neighborhood
CASPER, Wyo. — Cottonwood Elementary School is on a precautionary lockout due to law enforcement activity in the surrounding neighborhood, the Natrona County School District said at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday. “There is no safety concern to students or staff; normal operations are occurring within the building,” NCSD said.
Woman Run Over in Accident on K and North Lincoln Street in Casper
According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street. The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
oilcity.news
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
Snowy Day in Casper, Highs “Unseasonably Cold With Added Wind Chill”
Casperites woke up inside a snowglobe this morning and it looks like it could continue until noon today. Sleepy cars are covered under thick blankets of snow. The National Weather Service says daytime highs will be unseasonably cold with added wind chill. Lows tonight will be at or below zero.
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0