Hawaii residents are warned that world's largest volcano could ERUPT after recent earthquakes - lava would quickly reach homes on Big Island where Matthew McConaughey and Roseanne Barr have properties
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would...
Study says asteroid that killed the dinosaurs also caused a global tsunami
A study by researchers at the University of Michigan indicates that a global tsunami ravaged the earth after the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs landed.
Large Meteorite Impacts on Mars: Seismic Waves Observed on Surface of a Planet Other Than Earth for the First Time
Scientists have observed, for the first time, seismic waves propagating along the surface of a planet other than Earth, after two large meteorite impacts on Mars. The data from the marsquakes was recorded by NASA’s InSight lander and analyzed at ETH Zurich in collaboration with the InSight Science Team. It provides new insights into the structure of the Martian crust.
China's out-of-control rocket crashed into Earth over the Pacific Ocean
For the fourth time now, China fired its Long March 5B rocket into the skies only to allow it to perform a potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere. China's space administration doesn't perform a controlled reentry of its expendable Long March 5B rocket core stage. Instead, it allows the 21-ton rocket part to slowly deorbit, meaning it could fall anywhere over a large area of the Earth, including overpopulated regions.
Tonga eruption's towering plume reached the third layer of Earth's atmosphere
When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in January, it created a plume of ash and water that broke through the third layer of Earth's atmosphere.
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Mars moon mystery: Strange structures found inside 'fearful' Phobos
Europe's Mars Express spacecraft has peered deep into the subsurface of the Martian moon Phobos, finding unknown structures that could reveal the moon's origin.
Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
Tonga survived the largest volcanic plume in the planet’s history this year
Overview satellite imagery shows the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on December 24, 2021, before the eruption on January 14th , 2022. Photo by Maxar via Getty ImagesHunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai's eruption was one of the most powerful ever recorded and triggered devastating tsunamis.
Monstrous asteroid to speed by Earth next week
RM4 2022, an asteroid with an estimated diameter of more than 2,400 feet, is expected to swing by Earth on Nov. 1, speeding at around 52,000 miles per hour.
Where did Earth’s water come from? This meteorite might hold the answer
If you’ve ever wondered where water on Earth comes from, new research on a meteorite which landed in a family’s front yard in England last year may have just the answer. Researchers from London’s Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow, in Scotland, studied a meteorite found in the town of Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, to discover it contained water similar to that found on Earth.
Collapsed Arecibo telescope offers near-Earth asteroid warning from beyond the grave
The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico completely collapsed in 2020. Now, scientists going through its final observations offer a major new asteroid report.
Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
Tiny grains of minerals smaller than the width of human hair hold clues to the construction of our planet Earth and its path through the Milky Way.
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
