actionnews5.com
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General joined a coalition of 21 states requesting the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing...
Governor offers up public safety priorities in his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our breakdown of how Governor Tate Reeves wants lawmakers to use your taxpayer dollars. We previously focused on his education agenda. Now, 3 On Your Side is turning our attention to public safety. Capitol Police don’t patrol all of the capital city. But,...
Ark. governor hints at 2024 president candidacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With former President Donald Trump announcing his third presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is taking a look at his future political plans. He said he’s still debating whether to put his name on the ballot. “With the midterm elections over, a lot of attention...
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The...
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer. WSMV reports Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Texas, was sworn in at the Goodlettsville Police Department on Wednesday. He was...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie. Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing...
Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching a consumer protection and anti-trust investigation into...
