Arkansas State

actionnews5.com

Ark. governor hints at 2024 president candidacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With former President Donald Trump announcing his third presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is taking a look at his future political plans. He said he’s still debating whether to put his name on the ballot. “With the midterm elections over, a lot of attention...
Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie. Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing...
Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching a consumer protection and anti-trust investigation into...
TENNESSEE STATE

