ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana

There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe

It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
MONTANA STATE
William Davis

Widespread Support for Local Cannabis Taxes - Montana Election Results

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. More than a dozen counties and communities held local elections this month to vote on proposals to either outlaw sales of marijuana for adult use and medicinal use or to impose taxes on it. This comes two years after Montanans approved the legalization of marijuana for adult use.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed

When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The Republican-sponsored referendum, which voters...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library

Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman

Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby

"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals

We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
viatravelers.com

17 Best Breweries in Montana

Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Legislative Leadership Team Announced for ’23 Session

(State Senate Leadership in the photo above from left to right: President Pro Tempore Bogner, President Ellsworth, Majority Leader Fitzpatrick) In the national news, you may have noticed that Congressional Republicans began selecting their leaders to serve in the upcoming session of Congress. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was initially selected to lead House Republicans. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will continue to lead Senate Republicans.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy