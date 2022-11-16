Read full article on original website
Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana
There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe
It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
Widespread Support for Local Cannabis Taxes - Montana Election Results
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. More than a dozen counties and communities held local elections this month to vote on proposals to either outlaw sales of marijuana for adult use and medicinal use or to impose taxes on it. This comes two years after Montanans approved the legalization of marijuana for adult use.
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The Republican-sponsored referendum, which voters...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 888 Cases, Six New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,606,399 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,754 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 225,353 doses have been administered and 77,149 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
NBCMontana
Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
Testing for chronic wasting disease in deer down in Montana
Getting tested is a simple task that comes at no cost to hunters. However, sample collection numbers are dropping.
Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library
Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Flathead Beacon
After Notching Historic GOP Gains, Montana Lawmakers Lay Out Legislative Priorities
Media consumers have no doubt heard by now about the “red wave that never materialized” in national congressional districts, but as is often the case in Montana, the narrative arc didn’t quite bend along those same lines here. Not only did last week’s midterm elections deliver Republican...
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Breweries in Montana
Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
Montana mom details daughter’s alcohol addiction in new book
Author Melanie Schwarz melds her professional career at Rimrock Foundation with her personal passion.
Montana Legislative Leadership Team Announced for ’23 Session
(State Senate Leadership in the photo above from left to right: President Pro Tempore Bogner, President Ellsworth, Majority Leader Fitzpatrick) In the national news, you may have noticed that Congressional Republicans began selecting their leaders to serve in the upcoming session of Congress. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was initially selected to lead House Republicans. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will continue to lead Senate Republicans.
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
Race to 2024: Montanans weigh in on Trump, DeSantis, possible party split
BILLINGS — Just one week after elections, former President Donald Trump made an announcement many knew was coming. "In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Amber Alert: 14-Year-old Feared In ‘Grooming Situation’ With 36-Year-Old Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A two-state Amber Alert dispatched to Wyoming and Montana is the result of what authorities believe is a “grooming situation” involving a 14-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man. Josselyn Jeanne, a Casper woman, posted to her Facebook page Wednesday...
