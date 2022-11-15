ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Instacart delivery carjacking leads BPD in vehicle pursuit

By Luis Garcia
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenagers are in custody after carjacking an Instacart delivery driver and leading police on a chase in East Bakersfield Monday night, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a carjacking just before 10 p.m. on Taylor Street just east of New Stine Road. Police say a group of five teenagers approached the victim, an Instacart delivery driver, during a delivery when one of the teenagers brandished what appeared to be a firearm and took her vehicle.

A short time later, BPD spotted the stolen vehicle occupied by two teenagers traveling on South King Street and Potomac Avenue, a department release says.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused, leading BPD in a pursuit through East Bakersfield. Police used multiple tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle, yet it continued to evade officers.

Eventually, the car became inoperable after hitting multiple unoccupied parked vehicles, the department said.

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, fled the vehicle and were taken into custody after a foot pursuit in the 4400 block of Parker Avenue and Stine Road, BPD said.

The two teenagers were identified as being two of the five teens involved in the original carjacking. They were transported and booked into juvenile hall.

BPD confirmed that none of the charges against the juveniles were in possession of a firearm. The department does not know if they had a replica firearm or didn’t have one at all. The department could not confirm the details because the teens are minors.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

