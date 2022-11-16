ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Cannon Roasted Live Over Number of Children: Child Support Goes Beyond THIS Much

On the latest episode of "The Masked Singer," several jokes about Nick Cannon during Comedy Roast Night were made. And while social media has been flooded with memes about the Fox show's host, who recently gave birth to his eleventh kid and is expecting his twelfth, panelist Ken Jeong was the chief jokester and he cannot keep his remark to himself!
Ward Davis’ ‘Live From An Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas’ Is One Of The Best Live Albums I’ve Heard In A Minute

Ward Davis DOES NOT miss. A recipe for a great live album includes some good stories, a killer tracklist, great vocals, and a little shit-talking in between. Ward Davis does that on his latest album, Live From an Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas. “Yeah. I did a live album in Hays, Kansas. The man tried to keep me down, but he couldn’t. I broke out. Went on the lam. But I would have my vengeance. I blew into Hays like a […] The post Ward Davis’ ‘Live From An Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas’ Is One Of The Best Live Albums I’ve Heard In A Minute first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taylor Swift Achieves Epic Milestone Amid 'Eras' Tour and Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift just reached an incredible milestone amid the saga of her "Eras" tour and Ticketmaster. The singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most talented artists of his time. She has provided some of the biggest successes in recent years and even taken the globe by storm with her...
Kelly Rowland 'Tired' Of Being Compared To Beyonce: 'That's When It Shows How Dim They Are'

In a recent interview, Kelly Rowland was yet again asked about what it is like "playing second" to Beyonce, and she has had enough of it. The singer-turned-actress went on a radio show to promote her movie, "Fantasy Football," but host Peter Rosenberg had other topics to talk about in mind-specifically the dreaded and overused narrative of Rowland living in Beyonce's shadow.
Shania Twain, Harry Styles Collab a Dream: Will It Happen?

Shania Twain describes a collaboration with Harry Styles as a "dream." The country music diva, who performed with the former One Direction member at Coachella earlier this year to play her classics "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One," would love to create "magic" with him in the studio.
The Eras Tour Has Made Ticket Master's Monopoly on the Concert Industry a Today Problem: This is What's Happening

Ticket Master has once again broken the hearts of fans everywhere. The announcement of the Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was received with great joy and anticipation by Swifites everywhere. This is the star's first tour in five years, and fans have been counting their quarters, waiting for the day of this next announcement. While some were able to secure tickets to the exciting event, many fans were left heartbroken by no fault of their own.
Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated

Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...
Ari Lennox Heard Fans Pleas For a Tour: Singer Announces Tour After Grammys Snub

Ari Lennox has officially announced that she will hit the road for her "age/sex/location" tour, four years after her first. The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her fans who have been begging for a tour for months now. She uploaded a video clip that showed fans' tweets asking her when Lennox will be releasing tour dates, and captioned it: "I heard y'all."
