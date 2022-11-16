Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Showed a Sign Before Death? Podcast Host Concerned Over Singer's Well-Being Due to This
Aaron Carter still had plans for his life and career, but everything was cut short upon his death. While his family believes it was unintentional, a podcast host revealed she feared the worst for the singer a month before his passing. On the Tuesday episode of the "Vulnerable" podcast, host...
Kimbra ‘Replay!’: Fans Praise Singers ‘Artistic Growth’ in New Music Era
Fans were introduced to a slow and mellow song for Kimbra's new era with the single "save me" released a few weeks ago, but fans were shocked as they saw a completely different side of the New Zealand artist in her latest track, "Replay!" The Grammy Award-winning singer is set...
Elton John Farewell Tour: Pop Star’s Last Show Causes MAJOR Problem With Concertgoers
Elton John is considered as one of the most iconic musicians of all time and since he's in demand, thousands of fans are expected to attend his shows. More recently, his farewell tour in Los Angeles had so many concertgoers that it caused a major problem; what happened?. According to...
Nick Cannon Roasted Live Over Number of Children: Child Support Goes Beyond THIS Much
On the latest episode of "The Masked Singer," several jokes about Nick Cannon during Comedy Roast Night were made. And while social media has been flooded with memes about the Fox show's host, who recently gave birth to his eleventh kid and is expecting his twelfth, panelist Ken Jeong was the chief jokester and he cannot keep his remark to himself!
Carrie Underwood Feeling Guilty Being on 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour – Here's Why
Carrie Underwood's "Denim & Rhinestones" tour began in October. However, she has admitted to feeling bad about going on it. She announced the tour dates in May, noting in a press statement that she's delighted to bring new music to the tour as well as fresh takes on some of her old classics.
Ward Davis’ ‘Live From An Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas’ Is One Of The Best Live Albums I’ve Heard In A Minute
Ward Davis DOES NOT miss. A recipe for a great live album includes some good stories, a killer tracklist, great vocals, and a little shit-talking in between. Ward Davis does that on his latest album, Live From an Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas. “Yeah. I did a live album in Hays, Kansas. The man tried to keep me down, but he couldn’t. I broke out. Went on the lam. But I would have my vengeance. I blew into Hays like a […] The post Ward Davis’ ‘Live From An Undisclosed Location in Hays Kansas’ Is One Of The Best Live Albums I’ve Heard In A Minute first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Taylor Swift Achieves Epic Milestone Amid 'Eras' Tour and Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift just reached an incredible milestone amid the saga of her "Eras" tour and Ticketmaster. The singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most talented artists of his time. She has provided some of the biggest successes in recent years and even taken the globe by storm with her...
Kelly Rowland 'Tired' Of Being Compared To Beyonce: 'That's When It Shows How Dim They Are'
In a recent interview, Kelly Rowland was yet again asked about what it is like "playing second" to Beyonce, and she has had enough of it. The singer-turned-actress went on a radio show to promote her movie, "Fantasy Football," but host Peter Rosenberg had other topics to talk about in mind-specifically the dreaded and overused narrative of Rowland living in Beyonce's shadow.
Harry Styles' Relationship With Olivia Wilde's Kids: 'They Think He's A Superhero'
It will be two years since Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their romance public. They've become so close that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has already spent a lot of time with her children, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six. Indeed, the "Booksmart" filmmaker had two very special VIP visitors for...
Rappers Are Trying Too Hard to Show Off, and are Murdered As a Result, HipHop Veterans Say
E-40 and Too Short, OGs of hip hop, are searching for solutions to the disturbing murder rates in the rap industry today, and they believe social media is a good place to start. In a recent opinion piece for The Atlantic, 40 and Short argue that the current tendency of...
Taylor Swift Free Feet Pics? Fans Poke Fun at Pop Star for Constantly Doing THIS
Taylor Swift has been active on different platforms of social media like Twitter, Instagram, and especially, TikTok, amid the release of her latest album "Midnights". Many fans have noticed something in her photos and videos, though. According to BuzzFeed News, Swift has been constantly sharing content on social media in...
Shania Twain, Harry Styles Collab a Dream: Will It Happen?
Shania Twain describes a collaboration with Harry Styles as a "dream." The country music diva, who performed with the former One Direction member at Coachella earlier this year to play her classics "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still The One," would love to create "magic" with him in the studio.
The Eras Tour Has Made Ticket Master's Monopoly on the Concert Industry a Today Problem: This is What's Happening
Ticket Master has once again broken the hearts of fans everywhere. The announcement of the Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was received with great joy and anticipation by Swifites everywhere. This is the star's first tour in five years, and fans have been counting their quarters, waiting for the day of this next announcement. While some were able to secure tickets to the exciting event, many fans were left heartbroken by no fault of their own.
Taylor Swift's Fans Being Blamed Over 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sale Mishap? Live Nation's Chairman Says She's Too Famous
Taylor Swift and her fans are reportedly the factors that led to the "The Eras" tour tickets sale mishap. Five years after her last tour, Swift announced her comeback shows under "The Eras" tour. She will start its leg on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. As it serves as...
Lewis Capaldi Not Fond of Ed Sheeran Collab in Comeback, Thinks He's 'Outdated'?
Lewis Capaldi said a collaboration with Ed Sheeran is not something he wants - at least not to be the first track to signal his comeback. He added that Sheeran pitched some lyrics to a song that he was supposed to sing but he could not take it. Lewis Capaldi...
Jack Antonoff Calls Out Concert Venues for Doing THIS Amid Taylor Swift’s Tickets Issue
Taylor Swift has been a hot topic all over the internet over the past few days because of the issue with concert tickets for her highly-anticipated "The Eras" tour. Her good pal/collaborator, Jack Antonoff, speaks out in light of the incident. Taking to his official Twitter account, the "Don't Take...
Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated
Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...
Ari Lennox Heard Fans Pleas For a Tour: Singer Announces Tour After Grammys Snub
Ari Lennox has officially announced that she will hit the road for her "age/sex/location" tour, four years after her first. The singer took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her fans who have been begging for a tour for months now. She uploaded a video clip that showed fans' tweets asking her when Lennox will be releasing tour dates, and captioned it: "I heard y'all."
Kirk Hammett Birthday: Guitarist’s Life, Career, and How He Thought Metallica’s Invite Call Was a Prank
Kirk Hammett is undoubtedly one of the most iconic guitarists in the heavy metal industry as he's a member of Metallica. Today, the rocker is celebrating his birthday and in honor of his legacy, take a look at his life and career through the years. Born on November 18, 1962,...
Roberta Flack 2022: Net Worth, Career, Health Condition, and Updates
Many fans are concerned for Roberta Flack as her representatives recently revealed that the singer is struggling with a health condition , and she can no longer sing. In honor of the musician, take a closer look at her life and career. Born Roberta Cleopatra Flack, the 85-year-old jazz singer...
