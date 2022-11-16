Get To Know Anitta, Omar Apollo, Maneskin, and More 2023 Grammy Awards Best New Artists: Their Rise, Career, and Discography

Read full article on original website
Related
95-year-old singer Angela Álvarez wins first Latin Grammy for best new artist
Angela Álvarez is proof that it is never too late to fulfill your dreams. The 95-year-old singer secured a Latin Grammy while making history as the eldest winner in the category best new artist. Although Álvarez tied 25-year-old Silvana Estrada in the same category, she broke the record...
Here’s What Happened at the Inaugural Latin Grammys Best New Artist Showcase
The Latin Recording Academy hosted its inaugural “Best New Artist Showcase” Tuesday evening (Nov. 15) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where this year’s 11 nominees were present. Each of the nominees — Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Nicole Zignago — had the opportunity to perform in front of industry leaders, VIPs, and special guests during the hour-long private event. The up-and-coming talents represent different regions of the world such as Mexico, Brazil, and Peru, and ages ranging from 15 to 95...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star
It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
thehypemagazine.com
Esteemed Recording Artist Amanda Brown Narrates a Mindful Journey of Self Discovery with New Album “From Here”
Puerto Rican/Jamaican Bronx native Amanda Brown has built a global fanbase with her inimitable vocals and passion for her craft. Coupled with her extensive touring with the industry’s finest, she’s endeared herself to millions of music lovers from every corner or the world. A former contestant on season 3 of The Voice, Amanda’s abilities were not only championed by celebrity talent but also by prominent critics at Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Los Angeles Times. Now ready to deliver her most introspective project yet, ‘From Here’ introduces fans to raw, heart-on-sleeve storytelling as she takes us on a journey of change, grief, love and transparent self-reflection. Narrating the stages of leaving behind one chapter to begin writing the next for herself, she captivates fans with a revealing and deeply personal insight into her own heartbreak and fortitude. She does so with her signature soaring vocals paired with alt. rock/pop production and indelible lyricism.
Latin Grammys 2022: Five Best Moments
The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were full of dazzling performances and surprises last night in Las Vegas. The highlights came from all kinds of artists: Chiquis, who won her second Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album, proudly represented música Mexicana with Banda Los Recoditos, joining forces for moving renditions of their songs “Entre Besos y Copas” and “Me Siento a Todo Dar.” Carlos Vives shared the stage with fellow Colombian act Camilo and Best New Artist nominees Nicole Zignago and Silvana Estrada, each putting their own spin on Vives and Camilo’s duet “Baloncito Viejo.” And Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of...
Shinedown's Brent Smith: My Life in 10 Songs
Shinedown singer Brent Smith shares the stories behind his anthems, from leaving behind a troubled childhood to getting clean
Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022
Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022. According to Apple Music, although many...
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'
The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
musictimes.com
The Eras Tour Has Made Ticket Master's Monopoly on the Concert Industry a Today Problem: This is What's Happening
Ticket Master has once again broken the hearts of fans everywhere. The announcement of the Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was received with great joy and anticipation by Swifites everywhere. This is the star's first tour in five years, and fans have been counting their quarters, waiting for the day of this next announcement. While some were able to secure tickets to the exciting event, many fans were left heartbroken by no fault of their own.
CBS Announces ‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ Live Concert Special
Mariah Carey is back for the holidays. CBS has announced the five-time Grammy winner will host a new two-hour primetime concert special entitled “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!” The broadcast is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 8 PM ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
Los Bukis Close Out the Latin Grammys With A Medley of Classics
Toward the end of the 2022 Latin Grammys, Person of the Year recipient Marco Antonio Solís took the stage for a second time following a solo performance he’d done earlier in the evening. This time, he reunited with his band Los Bukis and performed several classics by their side. Solís had previously parted ways with the band in 1996 to launch his successful solo career. He reunited with Los Bukis last year much to the delight of Latin music fans. Solís continued to spread that joy with his feel-good performance of “Tu Cárcel.” He danced in-step with his bandmates, showing...
Jean-Michel Jarre teams up with Brian Eno for Epica Extension
Jean-Michel Jarre released his latest album Oxymore in October
KRDO
Drexler surprises with 6 Latin Grammys; Rosalia best album
Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler was nominated for seven Latin Grammys and has taken home six, surprising those who took Bad Bunny’s triumph for granted. The second surprise was Rosalía winning album of the year for “Motomami (Digital Album).” “You have no idea how unexpected all this is for me,” said Drexler as he received the song of the year award for “Tocarte” (Touch you) from his album “Tinta y tiempo” (Ink and Time). The Uruguayan musician performed “Tocarte” live at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas with British singer Elvis Costello. Bad Bunny was not present at the ceremony.
musictimes.com
Kanye West a 'Scam:' Donda 2' Producer Cheated off His Paycheck?
Kanye West has been under fire recently, dealing with controversy after controversy, and his most recent album "Donda 2" is another one added to the long list. According to reports released earlier this year, West was sued for sampling the 1986 hit "Move Your Body" at least 22 times on "Flowers," a song off "Donda 2."
Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Free Feet Pics? Fans Poke Fun at Pop Star for Constantly Doing THIS
Taylor Swift has been active on different platforms of social media like Twitter, Instagram, and especially, TikTok, amid the release of her latest album "Midnights". Many fans have noticed something in her photos and videos, though. According to BuzzFeed News, Swift has been constantly sharing content on social media in...
On This Day in Music History: Milli Vanilli Confess to Lip-Syncing Their Music
German-French R&B duo Milli Vanilli were riding high on the cusp of the 1990s. Their 1989 North American debut album, Girl You Know It’s True, and hit single of the same name, had launched them to international acclaim. However, that success was short-lived and would all come crashing down on this day in 1990.
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
Comments / 0