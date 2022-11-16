Get To Know Anitta, Omar Apollo, Maneskin, and More 2023 Grammy Awards Best New Artists: Their Rise, Career, and Discography

Puerto Rican/Jamaican Bronx native Amanda Brown has built a global fanbase with her inimitable vocals and passion for her craft. Coupled with her extensive touring with the industry’s finest, she’s endeared herself to millions of music lovers from every corner or the world. A former contestant on season 3 of The Voice, Amanda’s abilities were not only championed by celebrity talent but also by prominent critics at Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Los Angeles Times. Now ready to deliver her most introspective project yet, ‘From Here’ introduces fans to raw, heart-on-sleeve storytelling as she takes us on a journey of change, grief, love and transparent self-reflection. Narrating the stages of leaving behind one chapter to begin writing the next for herself, she captivates fans with a revealing and deeply personal insight into her own heartbreak and fortitude. She does so with her signature soaring vocals paired with alt. rock/pop production and indelible lyricism.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO