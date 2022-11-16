Read full article on original website
NECN
Patriots Vs. Jets Injury Report: Christian Barmore Placed on IR
Patriots injury report: Barmore on IR, Bailey doubtful for Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Christian Barmore will miss at least the next four games as the New England Patriots placed the defensive tackle on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the New York Jets. Barmore suffered...
NECN
Simulation: Can Patriots Emerge From Loaded AFC East to Reach Playoffs?
Do Patriots have a path to playoffs? Simulating final eight games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots have won four of their last five games and vaulted into the AFC's final Wild Card spot on Sunday thanks to some favorable Week 10 results. But keeping that...
NECN
Perry: Here's What Mac Jones Is Looking to Improve on Coming Off the Bye
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones went to work during the bye week, executing "a full audit" of himself, he told reporters on Wednesday. One particular area of focus? "Just making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place," he said. How Jones has seen the field has been the...
