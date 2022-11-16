Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
3 Ohio sisters devoted to helping father diagnosed with Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — An Ohio family is making sure their father remembers how loved he is through the toughest battle of his life. Even through Paul Skrbina’s struggle with Alzheimer’s, the Skrbina sisters have worked hard to keep their parents together, comfortable and looking forward. Stephany and Paul Skrbina created an incredible family foundation. She remembers her wedding day as if it was yesterday.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
wksu.org
Patients are speaking out about Cleveland Clinic charging up to $50 for some MyChart doctor responses
Patients’ rights advocate Cynthia Fisher said she smells a cash grab in the Cleveland Clinic’s decision to begin charging for some digital communications with their doctors. But some industry experts say hospitals are looking for ways to replace revenue lost during the pandemic. Beginning Thursday, patients could be...
cleveland19.com
CMSD students rewarded with viewing of new ‘Black Panther’ movie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visiting “Wakanda” in the middle of a school day is better that sitting in a classroom. That what 300 students from various groups and schools had a chance to do on Thursday morning. It was all made possible by the men of Iota Phi...
newsnet5
Shepard family calls for end of violence with the family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
CLEVELAND — Rosalin Shepard issued a statement of peace through Black on Black Crime inc., asking that her family and the Family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson stop the violence. Black on Black Crime Inc. President Art McKoy spoke at a Wednesday meeting and said Ms. Shepard is...
air1.com
Today Is 'The Great American Smokeout'
CLEVELAND – November 17 is the Great American Smokeout, a day held every year to help encourage people to quit smoking. According to a recent study, those who quit and go on to adopt a healthy lifestyle can reduce their risk of death. “It shows that it’s not just...
WTOL-TV
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-white brick school building is a good heave of a Rawlings baseball away from my home, and I point that out because the school is where I go to vote. It’s as convenient as a polling place could be.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Woman found fatally shot in Cleveland; victim's ex-boyfriend arrested
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 1817 Pleasantdale Road at approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday for a female victim of a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to her head and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Police say Cleveland woman found
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.
cleveland19.com
Judge sentences shooter to 3 life sentences for 2019 triple murder in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced a man to three consecutive life sentences for killing three people during a party on Cleveland’s West side in 2019. Court records show that 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was previously found guilty of:. 6 counts of aggravated murder. 3 counts of...
Prosecutors: Ohio man mailed 4 lbs. of fentanyl pills
A Cleveland man is headed to prison for more than 12 years after pleading guilty to mailing nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills that he intended to sell.
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
