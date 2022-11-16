ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

calmatters.network

Around the Valley: Influencing elections

A close look at San Ramon’s 2022 candidate campaign finance filings set off alarm bells for me. It appears special interests and outside money are creeping in to influence local elections while drowning out the voice of the residents. Sadly, this will probably be the last election in the...
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen wins Redwood City school board election

REDWOOD CITY - A sophomore at Stanford made history today, becoming the youngest person elected to the school board for Sequoia Union High School District. The 19-year-old says he’s a product of the district in Redwood City, and he wanted to bring his experience as a student to school policymaking.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
calmatters.network

Foothill: Black Student Union members voice concerns about SRO program

Black Student Union members at Foothill High School told the Weekly recently that they felt like the Pleasanton school district had ghosted them after listening to student concerns about armed school resource officers. “We mainly all came to a good decision that the officers should leave their service weapon in...
PLEASANTON, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)

As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

PUBLIC AGENDA: Court policy for racket sports; proposed e-bike ordinance

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION … The commission plans to discuss the city’s court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

School board reduces public comment time from three to two minutes

When members of the public want to speak at a Palo Alto Unified school board meeting, they will now have a maximum of two minutes, rather than three minutes, the board decided in a split vote on Tuesday. At its board meeting, the governing body voted 3-2 to reduce the...
PALO ALTO, CA
climaterwc.com

After nine year process, Harbor View earns Redwood City Council approval

On Monday, the Redwood City Council voted 5-2 in favor of approving Jay Paul’s Harbor View proposal. The mixed-use campus will replace the defunct Malibu Grand Prix amusement park. The vote closes a nine-year approval process for a project that has undergone multiple iterations. Council members considered five recommendations...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Opinion: Palo Alto is ready for more housing

You’re 80 years old. You’ve lived in your apartment for decades. Your landlord keeps the rent low. You’re walking distance to your neighborhood grocery store and doctor’s office. Then one day you receive an eviction notice. You haven’t had to look for an apartment in decades,...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free

SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes

SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote."I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck...
SAN JOSE, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Rising inflation is hitting Cal High students hard as well

As inflation continues to eat away at many Californians’ wallets, it is clear the overall cost of living in the Golden State has caused stress to many. And it’s not just adults feeling the pinch. Many Cal High students are struggling to deal with the higher costs of everything from gas to fast food.
SAN RAMON, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

