Ozzy Osbourne and Elvis Costello Lead Rock’s Grammy Nominees
Ozzy Osbourne, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, the Black Keys and Spoon have been nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. ABBA, Bonnie Raitt, Christine McVie, Robert Plant and Alison Kraus, Megadeth, Blondie, Neil Young and Sheryl Crow are also up for awards. (The 2023 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.)
Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure
Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
Bruce Springsteen Addresses $5,000 Ticket Pricing Controversy
Bruce Springsteen is finally walking fans through a controversial process where Ticketmaster used so-called "dynamic pricing" for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band. Reports followed of exorbitant ticket costs which exceeded $5,000. "What I do is a very simple thing," Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "I tell my...
Joe Walsh Aims for More James Gang Shows
Joe Walsh says he wants to extend the James Gang reunion, citing late Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey in his reasoning. Walsh, bassist Dale Peters and drummer Jimmy Fox delivered short sets at both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in September and on Sunday night at the sixth annual VetsAid show in Ohio, where the nine-track performance included a guest appearance by Dave Grohl.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut
Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected. Industry...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip
A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary. In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.
