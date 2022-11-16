ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta

Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Accused of Trying to Run People Over With an SUV

A Lubbock woman has been arrested after it's said that she tried to run over 3 people with an SUV. KAMC News reports the incident happened on Wednesday, November 16th. A witness had called 911 and claimed that the suspect, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor had tried to run over 3 people, the witness' girlfriend her family members, with a GMC Yukon. While in the process of trying to run the 3 over, reports say Taylor struck a brick mailbox.
LUBBOCK, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound

Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
TAHOKA, TX
fox34.com

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
LEVELLAND, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant

If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Vandals target bathroom stalls at Plainview HS, reward offered for info

CLARIFICATION: Plainview ISD staff removed the stalls after someone vandalized them. PLAINVIEW, Texas — A reward was offered for information after a number of bathroom stalls were vandalized at Plainview High School on Monday, according to a social media post. After the vandalism happened, staff members removed the stalls. Plainview ISD said an unknown person […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Receives Plea Deal During 2019 Murder Trial

A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal in a 2019 murder case. 21-year-old David Lecarl Ruth was originally charged with the murder of 17-year-old Darrean Lee Nichols back in April of 2020. Ruth, who was 19-years-old at the time, is said to have gotten into an altercation with Nichols and 18-year-old Brianna Garza claiming it was in self-defense.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy