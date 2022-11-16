ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteface, TX

mckinneychristian.org

Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close

On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
MCKINNEY, TX
High School Football PRO

Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canutillo High School football team will have a game with Arlington Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 14:00:00.
ODESSA, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Coldest day of the season so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a cold week overall, but temperatures today will barely get above freezing as an arctic cold front passes through. This morning’s temperatures will linger in the 20s here in Lubbock and the teens for some parts of the viewing area. It will be a cloudy and breezy day. The wind chill will make it feel very cold. Highs are expected to get into the mid-30s, with northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

More than 3,000 affected by power outage in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in West and Central Lubbock are experiencing power outages. Lubbock Power and Light’s outage map shows 3,342 customers are affected. LP&L says customers served out of the Vicksburg substation experienced outages just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Crews restored power around 6:45 a.m., but shortly after power went down again for residents in the same area.
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Minerva Hiracheta

Funeral services for Minerva Arce Hiracheta, 42, of Levelland, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Rush Coffman officiating. Internment will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland. Visitation was held...
LEVELLAND, TX

