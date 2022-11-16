ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
Dan Lembo, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant, Dead at 75

Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7. According...
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
'Ladies Sing the Blues' Show Happening this Weekend

'Ladies Sing the Blues' returns for its 5th year at the Art Sanctuary. Join them for a night of local and regional female vocalists, performing songs in blues, jazz, soul, rhythm & blues, and gospel. Tickets are available here.
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
Tia Mowry Shares Why Her Marriage Is a 'Success' Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry is revealing the "aha" moment that led to her divorce from Cory Hardrict. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the 44-year-old actress opened up about when exactly she knew that something had to change in her life in order to remain true to herself. Mowry said a number of things culminated in the realization that a separation from Hardrict was the answer.

