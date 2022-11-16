Read full article on original website
Lindsay Hubbard Tears Up Over Her Love for Carl Radke During 'Winter House' Return (Exclusive)
High altitude, high emotions. So is the case in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Winter House, which sees the arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke for a visit in Vermont. It's the first time the pair's been on TV since becoming an item.
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth's Sister Becky Gets Into Physical Altercation With Andrei (Exclusive)
Andrei's bad blood with Elizabeth's family isn't going away anytime soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn and Becky, get into a shouting match with Andrei, which turns physical when Becky puts her hands on him. Andrei...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Lends Robyn Her Support Amid Split: 'You’ll Always Be Mom' (Exclusive)
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, is being put in the middle of their ugly split on Sunday's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, the new mom brings her baby daughter, Avalon, to meet Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn. "Even though I know that I have...
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash
Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
Dan Lembo, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant, Dead at 75
Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7. According...
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection
Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!
Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
Ralph Fiennes Says He Was a 'Decoy' for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Romance
Ralph Fiennes had an unintentional role in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance. The 59-year-old British actor played Lopez's love interest in the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan. The filming for the romantic comedy took place in 2002 as Lopez was in the process of divorcing dancer Cris Judd. At...
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together
Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
'Ladies Sing the Blues' Show Happening this Weekend
'Ladies Sing the Blues' returns for its 5th year at the Art Sanctuary. Join them for a night of local and regional female vocalists, performing songs in blues, jazz, soul, rhythm & blues, and gospel. Tickets are available here.
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit
Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
Joe Jonas Admits He Watched 'House of the Dragon,' Says Wife Sophie Turner Helps With His Acting (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas is gearing up to make his big-screen debut! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Jonas at the premiere of his new wartime film, Devotion, where he shared how his wife, Sophie Turner, has inspired his acting career. "She tells me to do it again, and do it again and...
Tia Mowry Shares Why Her Marriage Is a 'Success' Despite Divorce
Tia Mowry is revealing the "aha" moment that led to her divorce from Cory Hardrict. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the 44-year-old actress opened up about when exactly she knew that something had to change in her life in order to remain true to herself. Mowry said a number of things culminated in the realization that a separation from Hardrict was the answer.
'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs and Two Wild, Unexpected Unmaskings (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for an evening of laughs with the Comedy Roast Night, which featured two new characters taking the stage, and a lot of jokes about Nick Cannon's ever-increasing number of children. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on...
