If you're looking for an excuse to throw cash at all things Diablo Immortal, ASUS has got your back. Following the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, the Taiwanese brand has since teamed up with Blizzard to bring us the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, which is basically a specced-out ROG Phone 6 decorated with elements from the mobile game — both externally and internally, down to the notification sounds. In other words, you're getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with the ROG Phone series' signature AirTrigger 6 shoulder controls and front-facing stereo speakers. You'll be missing out on the 6 Pro's tiny screen on the back, but then again, there's plenty else for showing off here.

2 DAYS AGO