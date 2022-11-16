Read full article on original website
Related
“I Misread That & Thought We Had Recovered” Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Talks With RCU!
The 60th Mayor of Atlanta has made her way to Washington D.C. as a part of the Biden Administration, but of course keeps her roots strong in Atlanta. Zone 1 is where former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms proudly hails from and of course, Ryan Cameron, is one of her favorite people in the […]
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
If you’re a government official and Richard Belcher is hovering in the waiting room, you’re having a bad day....
sheenmagazine.com
GloRilla Poppin’ Her Shhhh with Her EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great…”
GloRilla has definitely taken center stage this year providing us with the anthems that make me personally want to blare the songs through my speakers and bring back the ’07 Rock Yo Hips moves. It was only right that her new EP, Anyways, Life’s Great… released in the middle of her powerful stride. While keeping to her catchy rhythm, she also switches it up her flow – hits such as F.N.F (Let’s Go), Blessed, and Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B.
Twitter is actually safer since Elon Musk took control, claims former safety chief Yoel Roth
Yoel Roth wrote in The New York Times he left because a company whose "policies are defined by edict has little need for a trust and safety function."
sheenmagazine.com
RCA INSPIRATION CELEBRATES SIX NOMINATIONS FOR 65TH GRAMMY® AWARDS
RCA Inspiration celebrates six nominations for the 65th GRAMMY® Awards, with nominations for releases spanning both Gospel and the Contemporary Christian Music categories. Garnering nominations are the acclaimed songs and albums by GRAMMY®-winning chart toppers Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) for their musical collaboration, and GRAMMY®-nominated chart topper DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration) for her full-length debut album.
sheenmagazine.com
Multi-Award Winning Recording Artist, Erica Campbell, Receives Coveted GRAMMY® Award Nomination For the 65th Annual Celebration For Her Inspirational Single, “POSITIVE”
My Block Inc. Records in partnership with the SRG-ILS Group is proud to celebrate Erica Campbell’s prestigious nomination for “POSITIVE” in the “Best Gospel Performance/Single” category at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards. Released in March, “Positive,” reached a career milestone for Erica as it charted...
sheenmagazine.com
Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt Finale: Kerry Washington, Raamla Mohamed, Larry Wilmore, Emayatzy Corinealdi And More Attend
KERRY WASHINGTON, RAAMLA MOHAMED, LARRY WILMORE, EMAYATZY CORINEALDI AND MORE ATTEND iHEARTRADIO’S SEASON ONE FINALE CELEBRATION OF ONYX COLLECTIVE’S “REASONABLE DOUBT. On Tuesday, November 15th, Onyx Collective joined forces with iHeartRadio to host a fan screening and celebration of the season one finale of Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, “Reasonable Doubt.” Stars in attendance included executive producer and director, Kerry Washington; showrunner, creator, and executive producer, Raamla Mohamed; executive producer, Larry Wilmore; and series cast, EmayatzyCorinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Anglea Grovey, and Sean Patrick Thomas at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA.
sheenmagazine.com
Peacock’s BEL-AIR Is Back!
With a record-setting first season, Peacock’s BEL-AIR is back for Season 2 Premiering Exclusively On Peacock February 23 With New Episodes Airing Weekly On Thursday. “In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series. Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He’s now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air. Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers — Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand.
sheenmagazine.com
FrankHaveMercy Talks “Tuesdays” & Establishing Himself as a Breakthrough Artist in the Music Industry
FrankHaveMercy is ready to step from behind-the-scenes and into the limelight as his own recording artist. Kicking off his career doing photography, shooting for the likes of Nipsey Hussle and Kendrick Lamar, the Los Angeles-based creative shifted to creative direction and design until he landed on music — where his true love and passion resides.
sheenmagazine.com
The King of Restauranteur: A Conversation with Derrick Hayes
Derrick Hayes is influencing you to chase levels, not the money. The hyphenated Restauranteur, CEO, Investor, and Philanthropist is covering every base. Which is accompanied with a positive mind, focused vision, powerful family, solid team, and pure, Taurus bullishness. Ranked number 7 in the world in not just cheesesteaks, but all sandwiches, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has made big moves, from satisfying sandwich lovers at the Shell Gas station, in his food truck, and at Derrick’s first brick-and-motor in Downtown Atlanta and expanding to Doraville, securing prime real estate with a total of three locations at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This came shortly after repeatedly selling out at the at the first location and being offered two more. The latest Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks restaurants will be in Gwinnett County and the Southside of Atlanta and are set to open doors in the first quarter of 2023. Derrick also integrated into veganism by partnering with CEO of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole to form Dinkies, a portmanteau of the couple’s names and the plant-based extension of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and social hotspot, Bar Vegan inside Ponce City Market.
Comments / 0