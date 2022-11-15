Read full article on original website
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls At Saint Mary's
Moraga, CA - Aaron Estrada scored 16 points to lead the Pride but Saint Mary's cooled Hofstra's potent offense in a 76-48 victory Saturday night at the University Credit Union Pavilion. Hofstra fell to 4-1 with the loss, while Saint Mary's moved to 5-0 with the win. The Gaels led...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Wins Tight Home Opener Over North Carolina Central
Hempstead, NY – Led by 13 point outings by graduate student Rosi Nicholson and junior Ally Knights, the Hofstra women's basketball team scored a 69-60 home win over North Carolina Central on Friday afternoon from inside the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Along with Nicholson and Knights,...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra And Saint Mary’s Meet In Huge Mid-Major Showdown
Moraga, CA - A pair of 4-0 teams meet on Saturday night as the Hofstra men's basketball team will lock horns with Saint Mary's in a massive battle of two of the top mid-major programs in the country. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. in New...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls in Five-Set Thriller in CAA Quarterfinals
Towson, MD – The 2022 season for the Hofstra volleyball team comes to a bitter conclusion as the second-seeded Pride fall, 3-2, in the CAA Championship Quarterfinals to seventh-seeded William & Mary at SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland. Hofstra finishes the season with a 17-12 overall record. The Tribe...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra's Great Season Ends With NCAA First Round Loss At South Florida
Tampa, FL - Eliot Goldthorp scored both Hofstra goals, but South Florida scored four unanswered goals to erase a 1-0 deficit as the Bulls picked up a 4-2 victory in the first round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship at Corbett Field. South Florida advances to play top-seeded Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday night.
gohofstra.com
KiJan Robinson Inks NLI with Hofstra
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Men's Basketball Coach Speedy Claxton continues to fortify the Pride's roster as today he announced the addition of KiJan Robinson for the 2022-23 season and beyond. Robinson, a 6-3 guard and native of Apopka, Florida, signed his National Letter of Intent with the University...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Places Six On Academic All-District Squad
Hempstead, NY - The 2022 Academic All-District® Men's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Named to the team from Hofstra are Roc Carles,Hendrik Hebbeker, Pierce Infuso, Stefan Mason, Wessel Speel, and Joe Wright.
gohofstra.com
Six Named To Academic All-District Team
Hempstead, NY - The 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Named to the team from Hofstra are Krista Agostinello, Ellen Halseth, Louise Hayden, Annabel Hofmann, Anja Suttner, and Cailey Welch.
