WUSA

'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
WUSA

Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks

Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
WUSA

Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Wore a Black Veil to 'Wednesday' Premiere (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega is embracing the darkness. The actress, who stars as the eponymous Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, rocked a black veil to the premiere, matching the tone of her gothic heroine. Ortega walked the carpet in Hollywood at the show's premiere -- appropriately held on Wednesday -- where everyone wore...
WUSA

'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
FLORIDA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Soccer Football Movie’ on Netflix, a Kids’ Movie Starring Animated Versions of Some of Soccer’s Biggest Stars In a Silly Caper

Just in time for the 2022 World Cup, it’s The Soccer Football Movie on Netflix. This feature-length animated film stars some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Zlatan Imbrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe in a kid-friendly caper. Once a mad scientist steals the powers of the world’s greatest soccer players, a ragtag team of kids have to help them get them back.. THE SOCCER FOOTBALL MOVIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A young band of avid soccer fans is desperate to meet their heroes–Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe among them–and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, just as...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUSA

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
WUSA

The 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 14 Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back -- and ET has your exclusive first look at season 14!. The show is more intimate than ever before this time around, with a pared-down cast -- Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor return, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. The still-standing trio's taking on bigger deals and bigger drama than ever before; plus, Josh Altman's wife, Heather Altman, is in the mix, as co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. For the first time in MDLLA history, all the agents work under the same agency umbrella, Douglas Elliman, creating unprecedented collaboration... and competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Tia Mowry Shares Why Her Marriage Is a 'Success' Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry is revealing the "aha" moment that led to her divorce from Cory Hardrict. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the 44-year-old actress opened up about when exactly she knew that something had to change in her life in order to remain true to herself. Mowry said a number of things culminated in the realization that a separation from Hardrict was the answer.
WUSA

'Dead to Me' Season 3: Forgot What Happened? Here's Where Jen and Judy Left Off

Last we saw Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), things went a little haywire for the BFFs on Netflix's Dead to Me. But after more than two years since the season 2 finale, which ended on quite the explosive cliffhanger, it's only natural that we forget one or two key details about where exactly things left off for the duo. With the third and final season premiering in mere hours, what better time to refamiliarize yourself with all the shenanigans (and potential trouble) they were up to?

