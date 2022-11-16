ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
WUSA

Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
WUSA

Dan Lembo, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant, Dead at 75

Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7. According...
MANHATTAN, NY
WUSA

'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
LANCASTER, CA
WUSA

'Dead to Me' Season 3: Forgot What Happened? Here's Where Jen and Judy Left Off

Last we saw Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), things went a little haywire for the BFFs on Netflix's Dead to Me. But after more than two years since the season 2 finale, which ended on quite the explosive cliffhanger, it's only natural that we forget one or two key details about where exactly things left off for the duo. With the third and final season premiering in mere hours, what better time to refamiliarize yourself with all the shenanigans (and potential trouble) they were up to?
WUSA

Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit

Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

