Last we saw Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), things went a little haywire for the BFFs on Netflix's Dead to Me. But after more than two years since the season 2 finale, which ended on quite the explosive cliffhanger, it's only natural that we forget one or two key details about where exactly things left off for the duo. With the third and final season premiering in mere hours, what better time to refamiliarize yourself with all the shenanigans (and potential trouble) they were up to?

2 DAYS AGO