Read full article on original website
Related
Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Officially Married: Inside Their Wedding
In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple have experienced some challenges, but they're still together and going strong. Scroll...
WUSA
Lindsay Hubbard Tears Up Over Her Love for Carl Radke During 'Winter House' Return (Exclusive)
High altitude, high emotions. So is the case in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Winter House, which sees the arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke for a visit in Vermont. It's the first time the pair's been on TV since becoming an item.
WUSA
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
WUSA
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD have called out Candace Cameron Bure's comments she made to WSJ. Magazine regarding her reasons for working for Christian conservative network, Great American Family, founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott. And now, Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is doubling down on his wife's remarks.
WUSA
Christina Applegate's 'Dead to Me' Co-Stars Praise Her Amid MS Battle (Exclusive)
Christina Applegate has the love and support of her Dead to Me co-stars. The 50-year-old actress did not attend the premiere of the Netflix show's final season in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the love for the show's star was palpable on the red carpet. ET spoke with Applegate's co-stars...
WUSA
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash
Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Major Milestone After Moving Away From Kody: 'New Beginnings'
Christine Brown is making her new chapter official! The 50-year-old Sister Wives star relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, last year amid her divorce from ex Kody Brown, and now she has finally started filming the TLC reality series from her new home. "I’m finally filming in my house in...
WUSA
Dan Lembo, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant, Dead at 75
Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Daniel Lembo has died. He was 75. According to his online obituary, the reality TV star died on Sept. 3 in his Manhattan home. No cause of death has been confirmed. Lembo’s family and friends remembered him during a funeral service held on Sept. 7. According...
WUSA
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth's Sister Becky Gets Into Physical Altercation With Andrei (Exclusive)
Andrei's bad blood with Elizabeth's family isn't going away anytime soon. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth's sisters, Jenn and Becky, get into a shouting match with Andrei, which turns physical when Becky puts her hands on him. Andrei...
WUSA
'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection
Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
WUSA
Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals
Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
WUSA
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
WUSA
Kylie Jenner Shuffles Onto Red Carpet in Fitted Gown While Wearing Diamond-Covered Crown: 'It's Worth It!'
Kylie Jenner looked like royalty on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old reality star was a vision as she hit the red carpet at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Kylie wore a black gown from the fashion house’s fall 1995 collection -- which came out...
WUSA
Joe Jonas Admits He Watched 'House of the Dragon,' Says Wife Sophie Turner Helps With His Acting (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas is gearing up to make his big-screen debut! ET's Denny Directo spoke to Jonas at the premiere of his new wartime film, Devotion, where he shared how his wife, Sophie Turner, has inspired his acting career. "She tells me to do it again, and do it again and...
WUSA
'Dead to Me' Season 3: Forgot What Happened? Here's Where Jen and Judy Left Off
Last we saw Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), things went a little haywire for the BFFs on Netflix's Dead to Me. But after more than two years since the season 2 finale, which ended on quite the explosive cliffhanger, it's only natural that we forget one or two key details about where exactly things left off for the duo. With the third and final season premiering in mere hours, what better time to refamiliarize yourself with all the shenanigans (and potential trouble) they were up to?
WUSA
Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit
Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons. During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
WUSA
'Masked Singer' Comedy Roast Night Brings Laughs and Two Wild, Unexpected Unmaskings (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday for an evening of laughs with the Comedy Roast Night, which featured two new characters taking the stage, and a lot of jokes about Nick Cannon's ever-increasing number of children. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on...
WUSA
Lizzo Grants the Wish of Award-Winning Author Who Asked to Borrow Her Emmy Dress on TikTok
Lizzo is way ahead of the game when it comes to the season of giving! The Grammy-nominated singer gave her fan a surprise of a lifetime after she posted a video on TikTok asking the pop star if they could wear one of her dresses. In late October, Atlanta-based writer,...
Comments / 0