Coconut Creek, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewPelican

As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity

This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NewPelican

Photographer captures the Festival of Arts poster prize

Deerfield Beach – Pompano Beach photographer Barbara Allen’s artistic touch has won her the Festival of the Arts poster contest, and $1,000 prize money. Her interest in photography began in the darkroom during her senior year of high school in Holmdel, New Jersey. Little did she know that her graduation gift, a Pentax K-1000, would become her travel companion for many future years. She holds an associate’s degree in Graphic Communications Design, followed by a bachelor of science in marketing from the University of Florida. In the 1980s she began her career as a flight attendant, a job that affords her the time and flexibility to pursue her passion for photography.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
thebulldogbark.com

A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers

It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach

You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida chills out as cold front sets in

South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

