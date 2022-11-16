Read full article on original website
Boca Raton “Light The Lights” Set For Saturday Night
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tis the season for the Boca Raton Holiday Light Lighting. Yes, that’s what we’re calling it to be sensitive to everyone. The light lighting is set for Saturday night at the Mizner Park Amphitheater — 590 Plaza Real. In […]
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
Coffee Shop Raises Funds for Margate Couple Who Lost Life Savings in Scam
Relief for a couple who lost their entire savings is coming one small business and donation at a time. The owner of the coffee shop Lady and the Mug, Aimee Tarte, is offering support to Doris and Barry Bauman, who lost $99,000 after falling victim to an international email scam tracked to Hong Kong.
EDBL Family Brands to Debut Won-Tom’s at The Cove Shopping Center
It’s a new concept from Eat Drink Be Local Family Brands, the team behind Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity
This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
Photographer captures the Festival of Arts poster prize
Deerfield Beach – Pompano Beach photographer Barbara Allen’s artistic touch has won her the Festival of the Arts poster contest, and $1,000 prize money. Her interest in photography began in the darkroom during her senior year of high school in Holmdel, New Jersey. Little did she know that her graduation gift, a Pentax K-1000, would become her travel companion for many future years. She holds an associate’s degree in Graphic Communications Design, followed by a bachelor of science in marketing from the University of Florida. In the 1980s she began her career as a flight attendant, a job that affords her the time and flexibility to pursue her passion for photography.
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoptions Urged
The number of animals in that West Palm Beach facility has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners over a two-day span.
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Hosts Western-Themed Holiday Party
Even if it isn’t your first rodeo, you are still invited to the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Western-themed holiday party. Held on Thursday, December 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Woodmont Country Club, the event includes a Western Buffet, awards show, music and dancing, and a “special jail.”
Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector
Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
thebulldogbark.com
A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers
It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse
The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse has announced it will open Lewis Prime Grill later this month. On Wednesday, November 16, the former Kocomo’s Island Grill space in the Publix at The Acreage Plaza will become home to the Lewis family’s first restaurant in Central Palm Beach County.
Weekend things to do (updated): Holiday markets, Miami Book Fair, Marc Anthony, Christmas cocktail party in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
Restaurant openings: an American bar and grill with steakhouse cred
Steak king Ralph Lewis continues to grow and diversify the restaurant group that’s anchored by Palm Beach County’s most iconic steakhouse. The newest member of the Okeechobee Steakhouse family made its debut Wednesday night in Loxahatchee. The new Lewis Prime Grill is a little more relaxed than the...
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
