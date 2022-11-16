Deerfield Beach – Pompano Beach photographer Barbara Allen’s artistic touch has won her the Festival of the Arts poster contest, and $1,000 prize money. Her interest in photography began in the darkroom during her senior year of high school in Holmdel, New Jersey. Little did she know that her graduation gift, a Pentax K-1000, would become her travel companion for many future years. She holds an associate’s degree in Graphic Communications Design, followed by a bachelor of science in marketing from the University of Florida. In the 1980s she began her career as a flight attendant, a job that affords her the time and flexibility to pursue her passion for photography.

