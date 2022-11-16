ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute

A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

