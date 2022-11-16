ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is expected to host Illinois on Saturday, featuring the two top defenses in the country. No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. After starting the season 7-1, Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO