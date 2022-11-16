Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
WWMT
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMT
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
WWMT
Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
WWMT
AG Nessel joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition Thursday, that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known as, CFPB, filed a...
WWMT
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMT
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois, shooting to stay undefeated
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is expected to host Illinois on Saturday, featuring the two top defenses in the country. No. 3 Michigan is trying to avoid looking ahead to its showdown next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. After starting the season 7-1, Illinois is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its hopes alive to win the Big Ten West crown. The Illini need to win their final two games and hope for a loss by Purdue in its final two games.
WWMT
Second firefighter resigns following Pulaski house fire incident
FLINT, Mich. — Mark Zlotek, the second Flint firefighter involved in the failed search on Pulaski St earlier this year, has reportedly resigned. Zlotek resigned from the Flint Fire Department, according to Catie O'Neill, the City of Flint's communication director. O'Neill could not say when the resignation was submitted...
WWMT
Corps of Engineers speeds up St. Joseph Harbor project after vessel touches bottom
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer set a plan to reopen a critical southwest Michigan harbor as soon as possible. A Holland Company, the King Co., Inc., was hired to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor, expediting the project after a freighter scrapped the bottom of the harbor in October, according to the federal officials.
WWMT
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
WWMT
Michigan State holds off Villanova, 73-71
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
WWMT
Oakland County man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich., - An Oakland County man feels “extremely blessed” after winning $2 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show. 71-year-old Walt Belcher won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Belcher...
WWMT
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
WWMT
More snow, gusty wind prompts third Weather Alert Day
A blast of unseasonably cold air brings more lake effect snow to West Michigan Saturday prompting the Weather Alert Team to declare another Weather Alert Day. Strong wind, gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, will cause blowing and drifting snow, likely making driving conditions hazardous. Forecast models suggest...
WWMT
Tyson Fresh Meats raw ground beef on recall for possible foreign matter contamination
WASHINGTON — Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. is recalling about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on November 16 that the Texas establishment is recalling raw...
WWMT
Vehicle engulfed in flames, man dies after crash in St. Joseph County
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff's office continues to investigate a crash that left a vehicle burnt to a crisp. Icy roads: At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall. The passenger, a 74-year-old man, was left trapped inside a burning vehicle, after a vehicle ran...
