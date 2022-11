Nebo School District is excited to participate in the annual Mountainland CTE Region "Heath Career Fair" on December 9th. The event will be held at the MTECH Lehi Campus and will allow high school students the opportunity to grow their healthcare knowledge on various career pathways and connect them to post-secondary education options. Students will be able to attend 3 hands-on sessions presented by industry professionals. During these sessions, students will discover real-world practices, as well as interact with industry experts and ask questions related to healthcare careers.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO