psychologytoday.com
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Healthline
Anxiety Treatment: Mindfulness Program 'As Effective' As Common Antidepressant
Practicing mindfulness meditation can help relieve stress and anxious feelings. Now, a new study suggests that an 8-week mindfulness program works just as well for treating anxiety as a common antidepressant. The benefits of the program, known as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), are supported by research. While mindfulness is not...
CNET
How to Quit Vaping: 8 Tips From Experts to Help With Nicotine Withdrawal
Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration officially ordered Juul Labs to stop selling its products in the US, including e-cigarettes and Juulpods, over "insufficient and conflicting data" about the safety of the company's products. In July, the FDA put the ban on hold but said it would continue considering "scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review."
Medical News Today
Insomnia self-care: 26 tips for sleep
Insomnia self-care involves using lifestyle strategies to encourage sleep. It is the first line of defense for treating insomnia, and doctors often recommend trying it before anything else. Self-care. people feel more sleepy at bedtime, reduce stress, make the sleep environment more comfortable, and ultimately reduce insomnia symptoms. However, the...
MedicalXpress
Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
What Is Situational Depression?
A global pandemic, international conflict, and rising inflation — these are just some of the reasons why stress levels are spiking, according to a 2022 poll by the American Psychological Association. Throw in personal stressors like difficult family dynamics or moving, and stress can quickly pile up, even for those with the most robust psyches.
Healthline
Intermittent Fasting Linked to Disordered Eating, Other Dangerous Behaviors
New research suggests that intermittent fasting, while a popular diet trend, may lead to dangerous eating behaviors in some young people. Experts say that fasting may reinforce distorted self-image or compulsive behaviors in vulnerable individuals. They also say that more research is needed to confirm if this dietary approach is...
WebMD
How to Focus on Your Mental Health With Relapsing-Remitting MS
Depression and anxiety are common among people with multiple sclerosis. This isn't surprising. While multiple sclerosis is unique because it does not affect everyone in the same way, there are some universal symptoms that affect pretty much everyone, such as fatigue, muscle stiffness, and pain. Some patients also experience cognitive...
scitechdaily.com
Effectively Reducing Stress and Treating Anxiety Disorders Without Antidepressant Drugs
Mindfulness-based stress reduction is as effective as an antidepressant drug for treating anxiety disorders. A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as the use of the gold-standard drug – the common antidepressant drug escitalopram – for patients with anxiety disorders. This is according to the results of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial led by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center.
Study: Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study test
Psych Centra
How to Stop Using Avoidance as a Coping Method: 5 Ways
Do you avoid your fears instead of challenging them? Learning to fix avoidance coping means you can stop hiding and start living the life you want. When something makes you feel distressed or fearful, dealing with it head-on can make those feelings worse before they get better. Avoiding the situation entirely means you can suppress, ignore, or postpone having to sit with difficult emotions.
The Brain on Meditation
Meditation isn’t just a relaxation technique – it’s actually a way of working with your brain to improve your mental health and well-being. By training your brain in the art of meditation, you can increase your sense of mindfulness, calmness, and clarity. In this blog, we’ll describe the brain in meditation, what happens to it during practice, and the benefits that you can experience. We’ll also discuss different meditation techniques and the best ways to meditate. So whether you’re interested in improving your mental health or just looking to de-stress periodically, meditation is definitely worth a try!
NIH Director's Blog
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism to Host Webinar on Using New Definitions and Tools to Support Alcohol Recovery
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the NIH, is hosting an informative and interactive free webinar: Using New Definitions and Tools to Support Alcohol Recovery, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12 noon ET. Each year in the United States, alcohol contributes to more than 200...
psychreg.org
New Study – Carers’ Coping Strategies Tied to Anxiety, Depression, and Quality of Life
November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and timely findings from a study published in the journal Blood Advances suggest that, among caregivers of patients undergoing a stem cell transplant, how someone approaches coping can influence their levels of anxiety, depression, and poor quality of life (QOL) they experience. In particular, problem-solving and acceptance coping strategies seemed more helpful.
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
