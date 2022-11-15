Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Google Black Friday deals live now: $19 Chromecast, $150 off Pixel 7 Pro and more
The Google Store's Black Friday deals are live, allowing you to make big savings on Pixel phones and wearables, Nest smarthome gear, Chromecast streaming sticks and more.
Google Maps gains a jolly update with Live View rollout in several cities
Google updates Maps with three features for users to facilitate a stress-free holiday season. Users will gain Live View in five major cities around the world, EV charging station directions, and better wheelchair accessibility information when moving around town.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Android Central
Restore WhatsApp Chats from SmartSwitch backup
I did a factory reset on my S8 having backed up all my applications to an SD card with SmartSwitch. The issue is that my current phone number is different than the one I used to set up WhatsApp originally, so I cannot restore my chats by logging in with the same number, or restoring it from the Google Drive backup (which requires a matching number, I believe).
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Apple finally rolled out its Emergency SOS via satellite service that allows anybody with an iPhone 14 (any model) to send for help if they're off the grid. There were a ton of early deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that went live. And, according to The Verge, there are fresh rumors that Sonos will be announcing a bunch of new gadgets next year.
How to launch a Google Meet from Google Docs
Google has integrated Meet beautifully with many of its other platforms. Here's how you can launch a Google Meet from Google Docs.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Google Assistant can now help bored drivers easily get to their favorite podcast episode
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Driving can be a loathable activity. It requires globs of active attention, carries numerous risks, and, yet, you probably will need to get out on the roads today. Hands-free interaction with Android Auto and some of its best apps can help dull the monotony without posing too much of a distraction in the process. But for podcast listeners looking to pass the time with a favorite episode, they've still had to navigate menu after menu of selections. That is, until now.
How to set language preferences per app in Android 13
Android 13 lets you choose the language an app will use if the developer supports it. Here's how to do it.
Android Central
S22 Ultra on AT&T Missing Features after Android 13
My S22 Ultra on AT&T updated to Android 13, UI5, and my Galaxy Watch 4 also updated. Certain features disappeared and I've tried every setting that my have gotten changed. I currently switch my Sym between 3 phones (in addition to the S22 Ultra, I have a Fold 3 and a Z Flip 5g), all locked to AT&T. The features that are important to me that seem to have disappeared are:
The Google app is getting the Material You treatment
Google has apparently begun working on the Material You redesign for its Search app.
AI writing bots are like 1,000 monkeys with 1,000 typewriters
There are many services where one can use an AI-powered bot to write blog posts and you've probably read the output more than once. And hated it.
How to choose and secure your personal YouTube handle
YouTube handles are now available for anyone with a channel. This is how you can secure your unique YouTube handle.
Android Central
Case or no case, is the question.
I have found my green Fold 4 to be very slippery. Just setting it up was a challenge due to how slippery it was in my hands. I can't image using the phone without a case and not dropping it all the time. I guess those using it without a case have a lot better grip than I have.
ZDNet
What is a smart TV, and which are the best?
Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
This Black Friday Sony speaker deal lets you rock out using Google Assistant or Alexa
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon is currently offering a discount of 50% for the Sony SRS-RA3000 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth wireless speaker. It usually goes for $398, but this early Black Friday deal returns it to the lowest price this speaker has ever seen. Down to a much more reasonable $198, this deal makes it one of the best smart speakers you can get.
How to find the required Android version for apps on the Google Play Store
You might want tons of apps for your Android device, but if you have an older model, you'll first need to make sure it will work.
Comments / 0