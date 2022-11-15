Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"Amy Christie
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
I Love New Orleans FoodNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLANOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
It was cold on Friday night and so is revenge for Brother Martin in the playoffs
Revenge apparently is a dish best served cold. Playing in chilly temperatures in the 50s, Brother Martin exacted a pound of flesh from its Catholic League rivals from St. Augustine on Friday night with a 27-24 upset in a Division I select regional round game played at Tad Gormley Stadium.
crescentcitysports.com
REPLAY: Brother Martin get big plays in all phases to top St. Augustine, 27-24
NEW ORLEANS – The Brother Martin defense made key plays early and late, and the offense and special teams turned in big plays in between as the 13th-seeded Crusaders defeated No. 4 seed St. Augustine 27-24 in a Division I select second-round game Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium. Brother...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: State champs Carver, Ponchatoula score impressive wins
Last year’s Class 4A state champion Carver is not going anywhere. Yes, the Rams graduated a slew of very talented players and return just one new starter from a year ago. Still, Nathaniel Roche is an outstanding coach with an outstanding program. The Rams opened their season Wednesday with...
crescentcitysports.com
Grambling pulls away late for home win over UNO
GRAMBLING, La. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-2) battled through a tight game for most of the night but fell victim to a late Grambling Tigers (1-3) run in a 69-59 loss on Friday evening at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. Though the Privateers controlled...
FNF: Karr survives Scotlandville scare to advance to quarterfinals
See highlights of Friday (Nov. 18) night's matchup between the Edna Karr Cougars and the Scotlandville Hornets featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU secures third win in row after battling UNO, 91-62
BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans, 91-62, Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will travel to the Cayman Islands for their next game versus Illinois State Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will be their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic. Up next, UNO will host the Big Easy Classic starting Wednesday at Lakefront Arena against The Citadel.
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin, Mandeville, De La Salle post wrestling wins Wednesday
Riverdale aspires to become a top level wrestling program. The way to measure yourself is to take on the very best. The Rebels did just that Wednesday against defending Division I state champion Brother Martin. The Crusaders emerged victorious 76-6. Brother Martin won seven of the eight primary matches contested...
crescentcitysports.com
Late rally by Southeastern falls short in 72-68 loss to Kennesaw State
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team held Kennesaw State without a field goal over the last 7:30 of the game, but the Lions just couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit that preceded that KSU drought. SLU fell in the opening game of the Appalachian...
crescentcitysports.com
Jalen Cook shines in season debut, leads Tulane past Charleston Southern
NEW ORLEANS – In his season debut Jalen Cook scored 23 points off the bench to lead Tulane to a 99-79 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tylan Pope had a career night, tying his career high 14 points...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers announce 2023 baseball schedule
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers baseball schedule has been released for the 2023 season and it includes 25 home games, a road series at Texas, the annual battle for the Pelican Cup and eight Southland Conference series. Starting in February, the Privateers will head to Atlanta for...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson’s new football coach played on back-to-back state title-winning teams at Destrehan
East Jefferson football coach Ashton Duhe would like to have a program like the one he was part of as a player at Destrehan. That would mean building the roster from the 55 or 60 players he had available over the final three weeks of the regular season as an interim head coach to a much higher number.
fox8live.com
Former Ponchatoula baseball player named best all-time Alpine Cowboys offensive player
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kokernot Professional Baseball Field, built in 1947 in Alpine, Texas, was patterned after Wrigley Field and is home to the Alpine 06 Cowboys. Major Leaguer Satchel Paige and future Major Leaguers Norm Cash and Gaylord Perry played on Kokernot Field. It was named by Sports Illustrated...
crescentcitysports.com
Paul Hoolahan helped lift Allstate Sugar Bowl to the highest level
It was a distinct pleasure to know Paul Hoolahan. We lost Paul unexpectedly on Wednesday. Paul was a New York native who played football at North Carolina and later served as athletic director at Vanderbilt. In 1996, Hoolahan arrived in New Orleans to take over as CEO of the Allstate...
crescentcitysports.com
Former Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Paul Hoolahan passes away
NEW ORLEANS – Paul Hoolahan, the head of the Sugar Bowl organization for 24 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 72. Hoolahan took the reins of the Sugar Bowl in 1996 and oversaw one of the most successful periods in the Bowl’s history. He retired on June 30, 2019, as the Bowl’s chief executive officer after directing the Bowl’s operations for 25 games.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates
Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
NOLA.com
Melba’s brings 24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop deck to Mid-City with second location
As the hour grows later, it’s harder to find a meal around New Orleans. If you’re after a restaurant meal in the true wee hours, the task is even taller. The loss of low-key but valued 24-hour spots like St. Charles Tavern and the Trolley Stop Café through the pandemic cut deep into the old-school ranks.
NOLA.com
InspireNOLA will consolidate two charter schools next year because of low enrollment
Citing dropping enrollment, the InspireNOLA network will consolidate two of its elementary schools in New Orleans next school year, the latest move within the city's all-charter district to get smaller as schools prepare for a future with fewer students. Pierre A. Capdau Charter School and McDonogh 42 Elementary Charter School...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
Comments / 0