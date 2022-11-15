ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: State champs Carver, Ponchatoula score impressive wins

Last year’s Class 4A state champion Carver is not going anywhere. Yes, the Rams graduated a slew of very talented players and return just one new starter from a year ago. Still, Nathaniel Roche is an outstanding coach with an outstanding program. The Rams opened their season Wednesday with...
PONCHATOULA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Grambling pulls away late for home win over UNO

GRAMBLING, La. – The New Orleans Privateers (1-2) battled through a tight game for most of the night but fell victim to a late Grambling Tigers (1-3) run in a 69-59 loss on Friday evening at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. Though the Privateers controlled...
GRAMBLING, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU secures third win in row after battling UNO, 91-62

BATON ROUGE, LA – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated the University of New Orleans, 91-62, Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will travel to the Cayman Islands for their next game versus Illinois State Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT. This will be their first game in the Cayman Islands Classic. Up next, UNO will host the Big Easy Classic starting Wednesday at Lakefront Arena against The Citadel.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Brother Martin, Mandeville, De La Salle post wrestling wins Wednesday

Riverdale aspires to become a top level wrestling program. The way to measure yourself is to take on the very best. The Rebels did just that Wednesday against defending Division I state champion Brother Martin. The Crusaders emerged victorious 76-6. Brother Martin won seven of the eight primary matches contested...
MANDEVILLE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Late rally by Southeastern falls short in 72-68 loss to Kennesaw State

BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team held Kennesaw State without a field goal over the last 7:30 of the game, but the Lions just couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit that preceded that KSU drought. SLU fell in the opening game of the Appalachian...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Privateers announce 2023 baseball schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers baseball schedule has been released for the 2023 season and it includes 25 home games, a road series at Texas, the annual battle for the Pelican Cup and eight Southland Conference series. Starting in February, the Privateers will head to Atlanta for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Paul Hoolahan helped lift Allstate Sugar Bowl to the highest level

It was a distinct pleasure to know Paul Hoolahan. We lost Paul unexpectedly on Wednesday. Paul was a New York native who played football at North Carolina and later served as athletic director at Vanderbilt. In 1996, Hoolahan arrived in New Orleans to take over as CEO of the Allstate...
ATLANTA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Former Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Paul Hoolahan passes away

NEW ORLEANS – Paul Hoolahan, the head of the Sugar Bowl organization for 24 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 72. Hoolahan took the reins of the Sugar Bowl in 1996 and oversaw one of the most successful periods in the Bowl’s history. He retired on June 30, 2019, as the Bowl’s chief executive officer after directing the Bowl’s operations for 25 games.
ALABAMA STATE
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates

Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
HARVEY, LA

