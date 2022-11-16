Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
unhwildcats.com
Men’s Hockey Defeated By #15 UMass, 4-2
DURHAM, N.H. – Reed Lebster scored the game winner for the Minutemen as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team fell to No. 15 UMass, 4-2, on Friday evening at the Whittemore Center. The Wildcats fall to 3-10-1 (0-9-1 Hockey East), while the Minutemen advance to 6-5-1 (2-5-0...
unhwildcats.com
Wildcats Advance to Second Round of NCAA Tournament with 2-1 Win Over Seton Hall
DURHAM, N.H. – Junior forward Eli Goldman (Minneapolis, Minn.) and senior midfielder Bilal Kamal (London, England) each scored for the Wildcats a goal as the University of New Hampshire men's soccer team defeated Seton Hall, 2-1, on Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
unhwildcats.com
Insider Report: UMass Coming to Town
DURHAM, N.H. – The University of New Hampshire hockey team played a solid second period, got a gritty goal from senior captain Chase Stevenson in the third period and a nice outing from freshman goalie Tyler Muszelik on Tuesday night at the Whittemore Center in a 3-1 loss to No. 10 Harvard University.
unhwildcats.com
Williams Leads Team in Points, Steals in 56-49 Loss to Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. – Freshman guard Breezie Williams (Canton, Ohio) led the team with 11 points and five steals as the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team fell to Holy Cross 56-49 on Wednesday evening from the Hart Center. The Wildcats' record falls to 2-2 (0-0 AE) and Holy...
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Breweries Are Pouring Superb Fall Beers
With autumn in full swing, it’s the perfect time to sit back and relax with a fall beer from one of these Westchester breweries. Whether you’re ordering a fruity IPA or a pumpkin ale, you’ll find that breweries throughout Westchester are fully stocked for the season. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite beers to drink on a crisp fall afternoon. Be sure to keep an eye out for new beer releases!
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery Murder
MANHATTAN - Nearly 11-months after a double shooting / homicide in the Inwood section of Manhattan, police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in the crime. On November 16, police announced the arrest of Blake Martinez, 22, of 10th Avenue in Manhattan, who was charged with murder, robbery, assault and criminal posession of a weapon.
Recreational marijuana sales in Brooklyn, Westchester, elsewhere hit snag
NEW YORK -- As the state prepares for recreational pot sales, it drew up licensing rules that favor in-state applicants.But now a judge says that may be unconstitutional.An expert broke down the legal issues with CBS2's Tony Aiello on Monday.To promote social justice, New York is reserving 150 marijuana dispensary licenses for people negatively impacted by previous prohibitions on pot. Such as some entrepreneurs in the Bronx that CBS2 profiled in August, led by Coss Marte."I was 13 when I was incarcerated for marijuana. To see that today I'm going to possibly open a dispensary where I'll be selling weed...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
The Break Presents – Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke stands at just 4 feet, 9 inches, but her voice is much bigger than that. Assertive and pleasantly full of bass, her sound has reached millions over the last few years, thanks to gully hits like "Don’t Play With It," which helped introduce the Brooklyn native to the masses. The track has recently soared to nearly 2 million streams on Spotify and similar views on YouTube. And it’s landed Lola on the radar of other established acts like Cardi B, Meek Mill and Foxy Brown. As heard in her lyrics and exemplified in her motion, Lola clearly isn’t the type for games. When it comes to rap, she’s primed to continue winning.
fallriverreporter.com
New York man convicted in RI shooting death of Cheryl Smith after plan to kill whoever opened door
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday that a New York man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith in Pawtucket on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, following the conclusion of an eight-day jury trial...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for two more violent subway criminals. This time, police are looking for two men who approached a 57-year-old man inside the Tremont Avenue Station and struck him in the head with a blunt object. The two men then robbed the victim before fleeing. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Man smashed in head with blunt object in Bronx subway robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
