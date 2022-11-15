Read full article on original website
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
Missouri Woman Sues Walmart Over Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure
The article on the Fox 4 Kansas City website about a Missouri woman suing Walmart for failing to warn about the dangers of prenatal acetaminophen exposure piqued my interest. Yet, like a lot of stories, that on their face seem simple, there's a lot more to the story than the television station lays out.
Missouri’s Property Taxes Higher This Year Than In Years Past. Not Cool
If any of you have ever paid off a car, and no longer have a monthly payment, you know the joy of it. Today however I was reminded that the state of Missouri views that accomplishment as property. I had not remembered that fact from my previous 4+ years of living in the state. Well that property tax bill arrived today for me, and it will be for many of you very soon.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 59-year-old Darren S. Winter of Alma at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in Lafayette County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash. Winter was taken to the Higginsville Police Department, where he was booked and released.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Warm Your Car If You Aren’t In It?
Yesterday was the first day this fall/winter that I had to turn the defroster on, in my vehicle. We know that eventually winter will be here and we will have to deal with it. Where I live, I am at the mercy of the elements. No garage for me, so I have to hope my car doesn't get too cold and will start every morning. I have heard the saying, "Warm your car on the highway, not in the driveway". So I started to think, am I allowed to warm my vehicle if I am not in it? Can I go back into my place, let the car warm up for a bit, and then come out a few minutes later?
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
