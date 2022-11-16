ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

McCurtain County granted disaster relief, says Gov. Stitt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that McCurtain County has been granted disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster assistance is in response to the tornado and storm damage that occurred on Nov. 4. “While the destruction left in the wake...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department touts new bathroom upgrades

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is touting new bathroom upgrades at state parks, saying the upgrades saved taxpayers $30 million. “Since we began the State Park renovation projects, we’ve seen a steady increase in park attendance and sales tax revenue. Last year alone, visitors to Oklahoma State Parks spent $354.2 million in the communities surrounding the parks,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “I look forward to welcoming visitors to our newly renovated bathroom facilities, now upgraded with heat, air, and elevated privacy. These upgrades will not only improve the parks but also the communities they are in.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Journal Tribune

Local author releasing "Kaw Lake" horror novel this month

There’s a monster in Kaw Lake. Tribes of elves and orcs are roaming across Oklahoma. There’s a world of adventure with the Sooner State as the stage in local author Ethan Richards’ works, such as his “Dark Lord of Oklahoma” trilogy and his upcoming “Kaw Lake” paleo-thriller.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/18/22

Cold weather is the weather headline today! Highs will only reach the mid 30s with the wind chill in the teens by tonight. . We start to warm up next week and for the holiday weekend. The cloud cover will stick with us through this evening with high temperature struggling...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Favorite Cold Weather Comfort Foods

Well, once again Mother Nature is getting moody. She just can't seem to find the right temperature and conditions, she continues to flip-flop from warm to cold, wet to dry, windy to calm, and everything in between. What is your all-time favorite cold-weather comfort food? Scroll down to take the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX2Now

Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
FAIRLAND, OK
KLAW 101

When Do Most People in Oklahoma Put Up Their Christmas Lights?

So exactly when do you hang up your Christmas lights? When is too early or too late? What's the perfect time or date to decorate the outside of your house for the holiday season? Well, we're still seeking answers to this question, but we want to know your thoughts and opinions on the subject. Take the quick poll below.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Family members, media witnesses describe execution of Oklahoma death row inmate

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma prison officials executed Richard Fairchild Thursday morning. Fairchild was convicted for the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s son, 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Officials said there were no complications with Fairchild’s execution. It did start later than expected due to last minute decisions with the courts....
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE

