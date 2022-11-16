Read full article on original website
Gov. Youngkin announces new “Make Virginia Home” Plan
According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
foodmanufacturing.com
Food Distributor Plans $275M Virginia Warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that World Class Distribution Inc., a distribution, warehousing and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park...
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
November SNAP benefits have been loaded onto EBT cards in Virginia
SNAP benefits were loaded onto EBT cards across Virginia on November 16. Here's how to check how much you should have gotten.
NBC12
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by West Virginia, states the new rule is an “overbroad, top-down regulatory scheme that tries to force people...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to receive millions from settlement with Google
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Jason Miyares and 39 other attorneys general have reached a roughly $391 million settlement with Google. The multi-state settlement comes following allegations Google misled consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Virginia will...
New 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution facility to bring 745 new jobs to Caroline County
A $275 million investment in Caroline will bring a 1.2 million square-foot distribution facility and 745 new jobs to the county.
WDBJ7.com
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
NBC12
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
WJLA
Virginia first lady launches campaign for women and girls' well-being
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, announced a new campaign focusing on two areas: the well-being and workforce of women and girls. Through the campaign, Youngkin will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia's women and girls. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take...
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
wfxrtv.com
Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores have announced their operating hours for the holiday season.
WJLA
Metro police officer found guilty after striking and choking a rider with metal baton: DOJ
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer was found guilty on Wednesday of a civil rights violation for unlawful force against a rider, the DOJ announced. In 2018, 48-year-old Andra Vance was accused of striking and choking a rider with a metal baton, the DOJ reported. Court documents have the victim's name identified as "D.C."
Knife concealed in Virginia traveler’s laptop discovered by Richmond airport security
A man was stopped at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Friday after an X-ray machine showed there was a knife concealed inside his laptop.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
