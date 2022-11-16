One of the most popular image editing tools is GIMP, and there are good reasons why this is the case. Yes, it is not as easy to use when compared to Photoshop, but we cannot complain about that because it’s free, and it relies on the open-source community for updates and new features. Now, one of the things you can do with GIMP is to mirror images by using the Flip Tool. It only takes a few clicks of the mouse, so ensure you have the right image in mind and then we can move forward with explaining what you need to do.

