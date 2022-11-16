Read full article on original website
Fix 0x8007023E Windows Activation Error Code
If you receive the Error code 0x8007023E during Windows activation after maybe, you clean install Windows 11/10 on your device, as reported by some affected PC users, then this post is intended to help you fix the error. Windows is not activated. We can’t activate Windows on this device right...
How to mirror images in GIMP using the Flip Tool
One of the most popular image editing tools is GIMP, and there are good reasons why this is the case. Yes, it is not as easy to use when compared to Photoshop, but we cannot complain about that because it’s free, and it relies on the open-source community for updates and new features. Now, one of the things you can do with GIMP is to mirror images by using the Flip Tool. It only takes a few clicks of the mouse, so ensure you have the right image in mind and then we can move forward with explaining what you need to do.
How to restore the Classic Alt+Tab Dialog in Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to restore the Classic Alt+Tab dialog in Windows 11/10. You will be able to use the XP Style Alt+Tab Switcher that was introduced in Windows 95 and continued in Windows XP. This old Alt+Tab menu shows only app icons and has a compact size. While the modern Alt+Tab menu of Windows 11 looks pretty good and shows the thumbnail preview of opened apps, the classic Alt+Tab is extremely simple and less distractive, as you can see in the image below. So, if you want to use it, then you can check the options included in this post.
Adobe Acrobat Save As screen is blank
Adobe Acrobat is a professional PDF editing and viewing program developed by Adobe. They have been in the market for many years which a huge user base around the world. You can view, create, edit, print, and manage PDFs using Adobe Acrobat. To use Adobe Acrobat, you need to subscribe to it by paying monthly or annually. You can only get Acrobat Reader DC as freeware. Some users of Adobe Acrobat are seeing a blank screen while they try to save PDF files. In this guide, we have a few solutions to fix when Adobe Acrobat Save As screen is blank.
Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on Windows 11/10
Browsers may show high CPU and RAM usage while working in multiple tabs but if this issue continues for a long time, it is a matter of concern. High CPU and RAM usage directly impact the system’s performance. Therefore, it is important for users to resolve this problem asap. If the Opera browser is using high CPU and Memory on your Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
How to create your own Chrome Theme
This post will show you how to create and customize your own Chrome theme using the Theme Creator app. Google Chrome offers a wide range of themes that you can download through the Chrome Web Store. It also allows you to customize the theme color or change the background of a new tab page. However, if you want more customization you can go ahead and use the Theme Creator app to create unique themes for your Google Chrome browser.
How to use WhatsApp Communities on PC and Phone
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released a new feature for WhatsApp called Communities. This is a feature that will make it possible for WhatsApp users to better organize their groups and send announcements without complexities. It is a neat feature that is available both on WhatsApp for smartphones, WhatsApp Web and via the official WhatsApp app for Windows 11/10 devices. The question is, how does it work, and should users give it any thought and their precious time?
Saints Row not launching or loading on PC
If Saints Row is not launching or loading on your Windows 11/10 PC, here is a complete guide to help you resolve the issue. Saints Row is an action-adventure video game series developed by Volition. It is a great game but has its share of errors and issues like any other game and service. A lot of Saints Row players have complained that they just can’t launch the game on their PC. The game either crashes at the startup or just doesn’t load at all.
Event ID 1108, The event logging service encountered an error
If the Event ID 1108: The event logging service encountered an error keeps troubling you, this post could help you. When this error occurs, your computer may behave abnormally or show a Blue Screen of Death. A notification highlighting the log name, source, event ID, etc., will also appear. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error.
How to remove or reset Acer laptop BIOS Password
The basic Input or Output System (BIOS) is a necessary program a computer’s microprocessor uses to start the computer when you power it on. It manages the flow of data between your computer’s operating system and the devices attached to it like hard disk, memory cards, keyboard, mouse, etc. Every computer or laptop we use comes with a BIOS installed in its motherboard. It comes with a preset password. BIOS comes with a password on every computer. We as basic users do not require it. We can remove or reset BIOS passwords as we like if the necessity arises. In this guide, we show you how to remove or reset your Acer laptop BIOS Password.
Can’t delete 7-Zip.dll after 7-Zip uninstallation
If you’re reading this, then certainly you have used the archiver tool 7-Zip. It is free and open source, and from our point of view, it is also the best of all the free options. Not only that, but it also competes quite strongly with several paid archiving apps as well. Now, we’ve come to understand that several users of the 7-Zip tool have been complaining as of late about problems they face whenever they uninstall the tool from their computers. Apparently, leaves behind a file known as 7-Zip.dll inside of the Program Files\7-Zip folder.
Black screen after installing Graphics driver [Fixed]
If after you update or install graphics drivers on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and afterward you started experiencing black screen issues including your computer crashing or being stuck in the Black Screen of Death screen, then you’re at the right place for the fix to this issue.
How to set up Security Group Filters to the GPO in Windows 11/10
Group Policy is an essential tool that allows network administrators in charge of Microsoft’s Active Directory to implement specific configurations for users and computers. It is a tool that can apply security settings to users and computers. This comes in pretty handy when you want to manage user permissions. This post will share how you can set up Security Group Filters in Windows.
Manage your Google Account History using Google Activity Controls
Google has, arguably, the biggest suite of products to offer to its users, and they continue to add to it. Tools from Gmail to Classroom and Workspace utilities like Sheets and Docs, it has almost everything to offer. Not only does it have amazing products but several auxiliary tools to complement your efficiency with them, one of them being Google Activity Controls. In this article, we will look at how you can manage your activity on Google using Google Activity Controls.
Free Game Monitoring Software for Windows PC
Looking for free game monitoring software for a Windows computer? The best options will be discussed in this article, so give them a shot. Gaming is one of the tasks that use a lot of resources on a computer, thus, it can occasionally cause lags or high memory usage. However, if you are able to monitor your system’s performance as you game, you may at least give it a fair shot against any issues that might occur.
How to enable UPnP on routers
Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) is a protocol that lets the devices on the same network communicate with each other. It allows apps on other devices to connect with yours like Xbox, etc. Printer in a shared network, and other common devices without wired connectivity work on UPnP protocol to communicate with each other. In this guide, we show how to enable UPnP on routers of different brands.
