DSHS freshman cellist named all-region

Dripping Springs High School freshman cellist Adrian Fisher has been named second chair in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 18 Orchestra.

This honor was granted to Fisher following his performance at the regional competition at Austin's Bowie High School on Oct. 9.

As a member of the Region 18 Orchestra, Fisher advances on to audition for the All-State Orchestra.

Fisher is a member of Camerata, Dripping Springs ISD’s top orchestra, and is a student of Melissa Solomon. He is also a member of her Cello Choir and Cello Quartet.

Picture (right) provided by Dripping Springs ISD.