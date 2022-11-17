DSHS student athletes sign letters of intent

Fourteen Dripping Springs High School female student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Information on each of the signees is listed below.

Taylor Anderson, Softball, Oklahoma State University

Taylor Anderson is a four-year letterwinner at second base for the Tiger softball team. In 2022, Anderson was named the District 26-5A MVP after batting .583 with a school-record 59 stolen bases. She has twice been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State Team and was a TGCA All-Star in 2022. She has led the Tigers in batting average all three years to guide the team to a pair of playoff appearances with a regional quarterfinals showing in 2022. As a junior, she was named to the All-Centex First Team and a finalist for Athlete of the Year. She is a three-time academic all-district honoree and a member of the National Honor Society. In 2021, Anderson was an area finalist on the track as a member of the 4x100and 4x200-meter relay teams. She is the daughter of Christine and Derrick Anderson. Coach: Wade Womack.

Natalie Arnold, Volleyball, Wofford College

Natalie Arnold is a four-year letterwinner for the Tiger volleyball team, helping the squad to a pair of regional final appearances and a trip to the state tournament in 2020. She has helped the Tigers to the regional semifinals this year, leading the team with 108 blocks and ranking third with 236 kills. In 2021, Arnold was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Team after leading the Tigers with 110 blocks, ranking second with 49 service aces and finishing third with 299 kills. She is the daughter of Chantal and Jeffrey Arnold. Coach: Michael Kane.

Caroline Dill, Soccer, Oklahoma State University Caroline Dill is a threeyear letterwinner at goalkeeper for the Lady Tiger soccer program. In 2021, she helped the team to their first state championship and a school-record 27 wins with a 2-1 win over Frisco Wakeland in the title game. In 2021, she was named the UIL All-Tournament Team MVP, a first team all-state honoree, and Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Dill was named a 2021-22 High School All-American by the United Soccer Coaches organization. In addition to soccer, she also lettered for the Lady Tiger basketball team. She is the daughter of Teresa and John Dill. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Chloe Fredenburg, Soccer, Montana State University Billings

Chloe Fredenburg is a three-year letterwinner at forward for the Lady Tigers. She was a member of the 2021 state championship team and ranked fourth for Dripping Springs in goals scored with nine during the 2022 season. Fredenburg is also a varsity letterwinner in basketball (2 years) and track (4 years). In 2021, she was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that set the school record and qualified for regionals. She is the daughter of Jill and Denver Fredenburg. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Hannah Gamez, Soccer, California Lutheran University

Hannah Gamez is a four-year letterwinner at outside back for the Lady Tiger soccer program and was a member of the 2021 state championship team. While with the program, she has helped the squad to three district titles while earning second team all-district honors in 2021 and 2022 and being named Defender of the Year. In the classroom, she was named a 2021 National Hispanic Merit Scholar, and plans to major in Business. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Andy Gamez. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Erika Kanetzky, Softball, Creighton University

Erika Kanetzky is a four-year letterwinner for the Tiger softball program. She earned first team all-district honors in 2021 and 2022, helping Dripping Springs to a pair of playoff appearances including the regional quarterfinals in 2022. As a junior, she was named All-Centex Honorable Mention by the Austin American-Statesman. During the COVIDshortened 2020 season, she led the Tigers with 23 runs and ranked second with a .519 average at the plate. Kanetzky helped Dripping Springs to a second-straight district title in 2022 after batting .427 with 47 hits and 31 RBI. She is the daughter of Kimberly and Michael Kanetzky. Coach: Wade Womack.

Grace Payne, Soccer, Colgate University

Grace Payne is a twotime letterwinner in the midfield for the Lady Tigers are transferring to Dripping Springs prior to her junior year. In 2022, she was named an honorable mention all-district selection after totaling 14 points and tying for third on the team with eight assists. She is the daughter of Susie and Jason Payne, and plans to major in Psychology. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Mackenzie Plante, Volleyball, University of Tennessee

Mackenzie Plante is a three-year letterwinner for the Dripping Springs volleyball program. She was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Team in 2020 and 2021, recording 522 kills, 430 digs and 58 aces as a junior. Plante has led the Tigers in kills the last three years while guiding Dripping Springs to a regional final appearance in 2021 and a trip to the state tournament in 2020. As a senior, she has recorded 497 kills, 440 digs and 68 aces to lead the Tigers to the regional semifinals. She is the daughter of Traci and Aaron Plante. Coach: Michael Kane.

Piper Price, Lacrosse, Fort Lewis College

Piper Price is a fouryear letterwinner for the girls’ lacrosse program. From her attacking position, she has recorded 28 ground balls, 17 goals, four draw control, and three assists during her career with 10 goals coming during her junior campaign. She is the daughter of Amy and Tyler Price. Coach: Christopher Giliberto

Ella Ruff, Soccer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Ella Ruff has lettered four years in the midfield for the Lady Tigers. She is a three-time second team all-district honoree and a three-time academic alldistrict selection. Ruff was a member of the 2021 state championship team, ranking fifth on the team with 21 points. She plans to major in Nursing, and is the daughter of Stacey and Bill Ruff. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Riley Sisson, Soccer, Dallas Baptist University

Riley Sisson is a fouryear letterwinner and three-year team captain for the Lady Tiger soccer program. She was named to the 2021 UIL All-Tournament Team after scoring the game-tying goal in a 2-1 win over Frisco Wakeland in the state championship game. In 2022, she was named to the all-state team after scoring 10 goals and recording eight assists from the attacking mid/center forward position. Sisson is a member of the National Honor Society and has been named an academic all-district selection for three years. She is the daughter of Taylor and Kodi Sisson, and plans to major in Business. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Taliyah Spain, Soccer, University of Arkansas

Taliyah Spain lettered three years for the Lady Tigers and will forego her senior season to enroll at the University of Arkansas. As a junior, she ranked second for the Lady Tigers in scoring with 18 goals and 43 points, earning second team all-district honors from the forward position. She was a member of the 2021 state championship team, scoring the go-ahead goal in a 1-0 win over Friendswood in the state semifinals. Spain was a first team all-district honoree as a sophomore and named the District 26-5A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. She was an academic alldistrict selection all three years. In 2022, she helped Sting Austin ECNL to a North American Cup Championship. Spain also lettered three years for the track team and was a member of the 4x100meter relay team that set the school record and qualified for regionals. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Daniel Spain. Coach: Bailee Perrine.

Emma Wegner, Volleyball, Randolph-Macon College

Emma Wegner is a two-year letterwinner for the Tiger volleyball team. As a junior, she appeared in 66 sets for the Tigers, ranking fifth on the team with 34 blocks. In 2021, she was part of the regional finalist team and has helped the Tigers advance to the regional semifinals this season. She is the daughter of Sarah and Mark Wegner. Coach: Michael Kane.

Ava Williamson, Beach Volleyball, Arizona State University

Ava Williamson is a three-year letterwinner for the Tiger volleyball team and has been part of the 2020 state semifinalist squad and two regionalqualifying teams. During her junior campaign, she registered 220 kills and 51 blocks (second on the team). As a sophomore, Williamson ranked third for the Tigers with 155 kills. In 2022, she has helped the Tigers reach the regional semifinals with 202 kills and 75 blocks as one of the top attackers and blockers on the squad. In May, she qualified for the UIL State Meet, placing ninth in the high jump. Williamson was area champion in the event in 2021. She is the daughter of Donna and John Williamson. Coach: Michael Kane.

From left to right: Erika Kanetzky, Taylor Anderson, Riley Sisson, Natalie Arnold, Ava Williamson, Emma Wegner, Mackenzie Plante, Caroline Dill, Chloe Fredenburg, Piper Price, Hannah Gamez, Taliyah Spain, Grace Payne and Ella Ruff PROVIDED BY DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD.