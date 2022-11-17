ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Wimberley Players present fun for the holidays

By Madi Telschow Editor
Dripping Springs Century News
Dripping Springs Century News
 3 days ago
The Wimberley Players are excited to present two holiday events this coming season.

Opening on Nov. 18 is the comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez. In December, the familyfriendly movie Elf will be shown indoors, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

In Every Christmas Story Ever Told, three actors decide to explore their options, instead of performing the classic Dickens’ play — again. Their madcap romp to put together an alternative holiday event, featuring every Christmas story and carol they can remember and seasonal icons from the origins of Santa Claus to popculture of today, is just the ticket to get you in the holiday spirit. Directed by Melinda Ellisor, the cast includes the talented Danny Mosier — most recently seen in WP productions Sleuth and It Had to Be You — and Greg Dew, who recently performed in this season’s Romeo and Juliet and Clue: On Stage. Dawn Wright makes her debut on the WP stage. Performances run on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 11. Some material may be inappropriate for those who believe in Santa Claus.

Elf tells the story of a human baby who accidentally falls into Santa Claus' (Ed Asner) gift sack and is raised at the North Pole. Buddy (Will Farrell) grows up believing he is an elf. Due to his large size, the 'elf' causes chaos in Santa's workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots. Roger Ebert said, “This is one of those rare Christmas comedies that has a heart, a brain, and a wicked sense of humor, and it charms the socks right off the mantlepiece.” The all-star cast — Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and Peter Dinklage — add to the fun. Kick off the school holiday break with the family on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some): Nov. 18 – Dec. 11

• Reserved seating: $22–30; student tickets $18–20 with ID

• Online streaming prices begin at $22

Elf: Sunday, Dec. 18

• Reserved seating: adults, $10; 12 and under, $5 All tickets are available at WimberleyPlayers.org or by phone (512) 8470575.

