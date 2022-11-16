Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey hosts home series versus Mercyhurst
Coming off a seven-game road swing, the Holy Cross men's ice hockey program returns to their home barn, the Hart Center Rink for a home series with Atlantic Hockey Association foe Mercyhurst Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The contests will stream through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW...
goholycross.com
Holy Cross set for series with No. 7/8 Northeastern
The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team prepares for weekend road series with Hockey East opponent No. 7/8 Northeastern on Nov. 18 and 19. The Crusaders will travel to Boston on Friday night for a 6 p.m. slot at the Matthews Arena. The teams will return to Worcester for Saturday's contest with puck drop slated for 7:30 p.m.
Defense, second half push leads No. 4 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 4 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
goholycross.com
Men’s swimming and diving competes at URI Friday
KINGSTON, R.I. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving team participated in the first day of the Harold Anderson Invitational hosted by Rhode Island. Reigning Patriot League Male Swimmer of the Week, junior Charlie Nascimben placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.72. Freshman Jack Greiner had...
Roxanne Oh’s goal lifts No. 4 Longmeadow over No. 1 Masconomet in Division II field hockey semifinals
SHREWSBURY – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 1 Masconomet on Wednesday, 2-1, and advanced to the Division II state tournament.
goholycross.com
Berger feasts in post, Crusaders pick up win in home opener against New Hampshire
WORCESTER, Mass. – Sophomore forward Lindsay Berger was an absolute force in the paint producing her first career double-double as the Holy Cross women's basketball team earned a wire-to-wire 56-49 victory versus New Hampshire during their home opener Wednesday evening in the Hart Center Arena. Berger scored a career-high...
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
ubspectrum.com
Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2
Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
Former HC coach Mark Duffner 'couldn't be more excited' for these 10-0 Crusaders
Mark Duffner, who coached Holy Cross for six glorious seasons, from 1986-91, has from afar kept close tabs on his former team this fall. If the Crusaders win Saturday at Georgetown, they will match the accomplishment of Duffner’s 1987 and 1991 Holy Cross teams by finishing a regular season 11-0. ...
hometownweekly.net
Raiders defeat Hawks, move on
The Dover-Sherborn High School Raiders varsity football team defeated the Hudson High School Hawks by the score of 20-7 in the second round of the MIAA Division 5 playoffs last Friday night at the Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Massachusetts. The game was played in a driving rain that lasted throughout the contest, but despite the slippery conditions, DS put up 20 points in the second quarter and held Hudson scoreless in the second half to prevail and advance to the third round of the playoffs. With the win, the Raiders remained perfect on the season and pushed their record to 10-0.
goholycross.com
Holy Cross ties for sixth in the nation in Graduation Success Rate
WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross' athletic teams are tied for sixth in the nation with an overall graduation rate of 98 percent, according to the Graduation Success Rate Report which has been released by the NCAA. This marks the 16th consecutive year in which the Crusaders have posted a Graduation Success Rate of at least 97 percent.
WCVB
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilbraham man running six marathons in six straight days across Massachusetts
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Bill Wells is in the middle of running six marathons in six days. The courses will take him across the entire state of Massachusetts. The Wilbraham resident started his journey Monday at Fenway Park, and is running every day through Saturday. "And really, the trick to this...
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge ranked one of the best restaurants in Western Mass., Open Table says
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, one of Springfield’s newest restaurants and sit-down lounge scenes known for its smooth vibes, creative food options, jazz legend-themed drinks and live performances from local artists, was ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Western Mass. Open Table, an online reservation service, placed...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
westernmassnews.com
Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Killer Queen returns to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers, in the ARIA Ballroom in 2023.
Comments / 0