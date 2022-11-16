ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey hosts home series versus Mercyhurst

Coming off a seven-game road swing, the Holy Cross men's ice hockey program returns to their home barn, the Hart Center Rink for a home series with Atlantic Hockey Association foe Mercyhurst Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The contests will stream through FloHockey. THINGS TO KNOW...
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross set for series with No. 7/8 Northeastern

The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team prepares for weekend road series with Hockey East opponent No. 7/8 Northeastern on Nov. 18 and 19. The Crusaders will travel to Boston on Friday night for a 6 p.m. slot at the Matthews Arena. The teams will return to Worcester for Saturday's contest with puck drop slated for 7:30 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
goholycross.com

Men’s swimming and diving competes at URI Friday

KINGSTON, R.I. – The Holy Cross men's swimming and diving team participated in the first day of the Harold Anderson Invitational hosted by Rhode Island. Reigning Patriot League Male Swimmer of the Week, junior Charlie Nascimben placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.72. Freshman Jack Greiner had...
WORCESTER, MA
ubspectrum.com

Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2

Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
HARTFORD, CT
hometownweekly.net

Raiders defeat Hawks, move on

The Dover-Sherborn High School Raiders varsity football team defeated the Hudson High School Hawks by the score of 20-7 in the second round of the MIAA Division 5 playoffs last Friday night at the Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Massachusetts. The game was played in a driving rain that lasted throughout the contest, but despite the slippery conditions, DS put up 20 points in the second quarter and held Hudson scoreless in the second half to prevail and advance to the third round of the playoffs. With the win, the Raiders remained perfect on the season and pushed their record to 10-0.
DOVER, MA
goholycross.com

Holy Cross ties for sixth in the nation in Graduation Success Rate

WORCESTER, Mass. – Holy Cross' athletic teams are tied for sixth in the nation with an overall graduation rate of 98 percent, according to the Graduation Success Rate Report which has been released by the NCAA. This marks the 16th consecutive year in which the Crusaders have posted a Graduation Success Rate of at least 97 percent.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
boxofficepro.com

Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location

Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
HANOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy