columbuscountynews.com
Geraldine Gore
Ms. Geraldine Gore, age 68, of Tabor City, NC gained Heavenly Wings on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, SC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Danny "Dan" Allen Etheridge
May 25, 1948 ~ November 17, 2022 (age 74) Danny "Dan" Allen Etheridge, age 74 of Whiteville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Whiteville, NC. Dan was born on May 25, 1948, in Columbus County, to the late Richard Allen Etheridge and Isa Mae Long. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Annie Jeanette Etheridge.
Robert Bradley "Brad" Bordeaux
January 20, 1978 ~ November 16, 2022 (age 44) Robert Bradley "Brad" Bordeaux, age 44, of Delco, NC passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Friends may visit our tribute page and leave condolences for the family. McKenzie Mortuary, 112...
The Good News for Nov. 18
As the holiday season approaches, many churches, fire departments, businesses, and organizations are holding turkey shoots and Christmas celebrations. Be sure to send all your Santerrific events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. When you visit the website, sign up for the CCN newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox every morning.
Christmas Events Make for Busy Season
As Christmas approaches, towns all over Columbus are celebrating to bring in the spirit of the season. Tree lightings, parades, and even the comeback of the Lake Waccamaw flotilla are just what Santa ordered up for some holiday cheer. Whiteville shops and visits Santa. While the Thanksgiving turkey is still...
