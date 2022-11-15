Imagine you’re walking through a series of rooms, circling closer and closer to a sound source, whether it’s music playing from a speaker or a person talking. The noise you hear as you move through this maze will distort and fluctuate based on where you are. Considering a scenario like this, a team of researchers from MIT and Carnegie Mellon University have been working on a model that can realistically depict how the sound around a listener changes as they move through a certain space. They published their work on this subject in a new preprint paper last week.

9 DAYS AGO