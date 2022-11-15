Read full article on original website
Related
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics
The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter. Sure, it’s different. But it’s definitely brimming with promise all thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home, unable to travel anywhere. Travel tech now encompasses not just the platforms...
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
marktechpost.com
Check Out This Tool That Uses Machine Learning To Animate 3D Models In Real-Time And Will Soon Be Compatible With Unreal Engine
Imagine software that could make up anything you want to see. Suppose you wish to see the pyramids of Giza, and software makes it in a virtual world. A revolutionary platform called Anything World combines layers of behavioral intelligence with AI, voice computing, and 3D rendering. We allow consumers to order and play with any object they can think of. It is the simplest and quickest method for developers to produce voice-activated, AI-driven 3D experiences.
CoinTelegraph
CannaVerse Technologies and pax.world to develop Cannaland — world’s largest cannabis metaverse
CannaVerse Technologies, the creator of Cannaland, the world's first cannabis metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing and merchandising, announced today that it has officially partnered with pax.world, a leading blockchain metaverse platform that allows users to build their own digital world, to develop its Web2 and Web3 strategy in creating the world's largest cannabis community.
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
petapixel.com
Canon Launches AMLOS, its Foray into the Video Conferencing Space
The AMLOS video conferencing system that Canon teased earlier this year is finally rolling out, which is the official launch of the company’s foray into the video communications space. While Canon has been making its webcam software available for a few years (and recently added a paid “pro” tier...
coinchapter.com
MATCH Chain Realizes the Dream of True Interoperability Between Ecosystems in WEB3
Builders, users, and institutions alike have been waiting in anticipation of the day when WEB3 is scalable and as easy to navigate as WEB2. Even with Sui and Aptos bursting onto the scene, Ethereum completing its merge, and exciting developments in NFTS and Layer 2s, we are still stuck asking, WEN!?
The 10 people transforming emerging tech - including leaders from Google, Adobe, and Miro
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the emerging tech sector.
This AI can harness sound to reveal the structure of unseen spaces
Imagine you’re walking through a series of rooms, circling closer and closer to a sound source, whether it’s music playing from a speaker or a person talking. The noise you hear as you move through this maze will distort and fluctuate based on where you are. Considering a scenario like this, a team of researchers from MIT and Carnegie Mellon University have been working on a model that can realistically depict how the sound around a listener changes as they move through a certain space. They published their work on this subject in a new preprint paper last week.
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Sweden (2022)
Since AI is becoming more prevalent across all industries, numerous businesses use various strategies to innovate the artificial intelligence field. Let us glance at some of the most cutting-edge Swedish AI startups. Social robots have long been associated with science fiction. With the creation of a life-sized robotic face capable...
elearningindustry.com
Transformation Blueprint: Blitzscaling Basics
The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change, and transforming ourselves and our organizations is the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article explores the concept and practice of blitzscaling.
Happi
TRESemme Enters the Metaverse
Aimed at establishing a strong footing in the web3 space to help ‘TRESsetters’ lead trends from the front using new and innovative techniques. TRESemmé has become the first brand in Pakistan to join the metaverse, an integrated network of 3D worlds that brings together various multiple virtual spaces.
globalspec.com
CES 2023: 6 coolest Best of Innovation winners
CES 2023 takes place in the first week of January, but the annual Innovation Award is always a sneak peek at what possible trends will be at the show as well as some of the cool gadgets and technology that will debut. Every year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the...
ZDNet
AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI
In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify --...
elearningindustry.com
The Future Of Work Report 2022: Culture Trends And What Employees Want
Company culture is a significant determinant of business success, as a great culture improves employee engagement, boosts productivity, and creates healthy relationships between every level of the organization. But, creating a great company culture in a post-pandemic world requires very different priorities than a few years ago. To better understand workplace culture today and learn how employers can prepare for the future, eLearning Industry, the world’s largest community and knowledge-sharing platform for L&D and HR professionals, surveyed 1,200 workers across five industries. The Future of Work report explores the dynamics between leadership and employees when it comes to company culture. It also delves into what employees value today and how they feel employers are doing when it comes to designing a great workplace.
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
