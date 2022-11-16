ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Catches Heat For SNL Monologue On Antisemitism, Twitter Reacts

By Team CASSIUS
 3 days ago

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty


T he drama around Dave Chappelle ‘s Saturday Night Live appearance is just heating up.

Critics weren’t happy when the comedian was tapped to host the legendary night show, and now he’s drawing criticism from another group of people.

His monologue made remarks about the Jewish community, and now the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says it was anti-semitic .

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter. “Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

The uproar stems from Chappelle mentioning Jewish people jokingly at the top of his monologue, where he read from a prepared note that said, “I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Jokes continued throughout, including a bit where he says the two words you should never say together in a sequence is “The Jews” because nothing productive comes after that.

Chappelle goes on to compare the perception of several different groups by saying, “You know, the rules of perception. If they’re Black, it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence,e and you should never speak about it.”

Then the comedian brings up one of the biggest stereotypes of Jews and their presence in show business.

“I’ve been to Hollywood and — no one get mad at me — I’m just telling you what I saw,” the comedian said. “It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything. You know what I mean? Because there are a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Miss., it doesn’t mean we run the place.”

See how Twitter reacted to Chappelle’s monologue below.

Related
HipHopDX.com

Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie

Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
XXL Mag

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Was Nicki Minaj Snubbed From The 2022 Grammy Nominations

It was the exclusion of Nicki Minaj which had the Barbz fuming. After airing out her frustrations a few weeks ago after the Grammys put "Super Freaky Girl" in the pop category, Nicki took to Twitter to explain why she deserves to be in the rap category which ended up stirring the pot with some other artists.
