GoldandBlack.com game day thread: Northwestern-Purdue
This is the place to share your thoughts, opinions and analysis of today’s Northwestern at Purdue game. Click here and join the conversation. These two charter members of the Big Ten will meet for the 87th time on the gridiron today, with Purdue looking to add to their 52-33-1 all-time advantage in the series. Despite the Boilermakers’ all-time advantage, it’s Northwestern who’s won eight of the last 11 in this series going back to 2008. NU has won five in a row in Ross-Ade Stadium dating to a Boilermaker win in 2007.
Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is finally at full strength
Transfer students Caleb Foster and Mercy Miller make debuts for Notre Dame High's boys' basketball team during a win over Oak Park on Friday night.
UCLA vs. USC Week 12: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
The Bruins and Trojans will face off with the Victory Bell and Pac-12 supremacy on the line at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
ESPN College GameDay: Kirk Herbstreit provides update on Lee Corso for Week 12
After missing the last three weeks, a College GameDay staple has returned to the set. Lee Corso is back. Corso made his return after a three-week absence for health-related reasons, the show announced Saturday morning. But as GameDay headed to Montana for the fierce Montana vs. Montana State rivalry, he braved the cold to re-join his co-hosts.
