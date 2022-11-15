ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AST SpaceMobile has deployed the largest commercial communications array in LEO

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) has successfully completed deployment of the communications array for the company’s test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”), in orbit. BW3 is the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in LEO and is designed to communicate directly with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies at 5G speeds. Now that it has been unfolded, the satellite spans 693 square feet in size, a design feature critical to support a space-based cellular broadband network. The satellite is expected to have a field of view of more than 300,000 square miles on the surface of the Earth.
For Europe Precious Payload and Rocket Factory Augsburg to schedule low-cost launches online via Launch.ctrl platform

The agreement combines tested rideshare and space mission supply chain management expertise with an emerging launch provider for frequent, low-cost, and precise launches throughout Europe. At the SPACE TECH EXPO EUROPE, Precious Payload, a marketplace for satellite launches, announced it has included upcoming Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) launches to its...
LEOcloud and Axiom Space collaborate and take their assistance to the sky with space-based cloud services

LEOcloud announced they have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Axiom Space Inc., the developer of the world’s first commercial space station, for the purpose of developing and delivering space-based cloud services. LEOcloud’s Space Edge™ Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will enable scalable, resilient, reliable Space-hardened cloud edge...
Exobotics to build a smallsat for GenMat for mapping all of the Earth’s minerals

Exobotics has won a multi-million-pound customer contract from advanced materials specialist Quantum Generative Materials (GenMat) to construct a high-precision, remote sensing, prospecting satellite. Exobotics will design, manufacture, and test a cubesat platform with a hyperspectral imaging payload to allow GenMat to canvas the natural environment anywhere on the planet. The...
LunIR launches and joins CAPSTONE as second lunar satellite this year

Terran Orbital Corporation a provider of satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced the successful launch of LunIR. The Moon-mapping satellite is the second Terran Orbital-developed lunar satellite to launch this year — the first being CAPSTONE. Launched on June 28, CAPSTONE became the first satellite to enter a Near-Rectilinear Halo Orbit around the Moon with a successful insertion maneuver performed on November 13. Both satellites support NASA’s Artemis program.

