satnews.com
AST SpaceMobile has deployed the largest commercial communications array in LEO
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) has successfully completed deployment of the communications array for the company’s test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”), in orbit. BW3 is the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in LEO and is designed to communicate directly with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies at 5G speeds. Now that it has been unfolded, the satellite spans 693 square feet in size, a design feature critical to support a space-based cellular broadband network. The satellite is expected to have a field of view of more than 300,000 square miles on the surface of the Earth.
satnews.com
For Europe Precious Payload and Rocket Factory Augsburg to schedule low-cost launches online via Launch.ctrl platform
The agreement combines tested rideshare and space mission supply chain management expertise with an emerging launch provider for frequent, low-cost, and precise launches throughout Europe. At the SPACE TECH EXPO EUROPE, Precious Payload, a marketplace for satellite launches, announced it has included upcoming Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) launches to its...
satnews.com
LEOcloud and Axiom Space collaborate and take their assistance to the sky with space-based cloud services
LEOcloud announced they have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Axiom Space Inc., the developer of the world’s first commercial space station, for the purpose of developing and delivering space-based cloud services. LEOcloud’s Space Edge™ Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will enable scalable, resilient, reliable Space-hardened cloud edge...
satnews.com
Exobotics to build a smallsat for GenMat for mapping all of the Earth’s minerals
Exobotics has won a multi-million-pound customer contract from advanced materials specialist Quantum Generative Materials (GenMat) to construct a high-precision, remote sensing, prospecting satellite. Exobotics will design, manufacture, and test a cubesat platform with a hyperspectral imaging payload to allow GenMat to canvas the natural environment anywhere on the planet. The...
satnews.com
SSC + Blue Origin sign a CRADA that enables recertification of New Glenn for NSSL launches
Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space (AATS) directorate signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Blue Origin at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California. This event marks the restart of certification activities for Blue Origin’s New Glenn that began in 2018 when Blue...
satnews.com
Peregrine spacecraft travels to final testing before becoming first commercial lunar lander on Moon
Astrobotic‘s Peregrine lunar lander has left their Pennsylvania headquarters for the last time. The spacecraft is now headed to test facilities for final acceptance testing before its first launch to the Moon in Q1 2023. Peregrine’s acceptance campaign will subject the spacecraft to a battery of industry-standard tests that...
satnews.com
LunIR launches and joins CAPSTONE as second lunar satellite this year
Terran Orbital Corporation a provider of satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced the successful launch of LunIR. The Moon-mapping satellite is the second Terran Orbital-developed lunar satellite to launch this year — the first being CAPSTONE. Launched on June 28, CAPSTONE became the first satellite to enter a Near-Rectilinear Halo Orbit around the Moon with a successful insertion maneuver performed on November 13. Both satellites support NASA’s Artemis program.
satnews.com
Contract signed by Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) + the German Aerospace Center (DLR) for a Helix rocket engine test site in Germany
Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) will build and operate their own test stand at the DLR site in Lampoldshausen, Germany, to test the Helix engine, starting in mid-2023, to bring the European Union’s first staged-combustion engine to serial production maturity. According to this agreement,...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: Apple + Globalstar’s Emergency SOS service via satellite now available for iPhone 14 users
Apple‘s safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is now available to customers in the U.S. and Canada — available on all iPhone 14 models, the technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users wish to reassure friends and...
