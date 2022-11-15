AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS) has successfully completed deployment of the communications array for the company’s test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”), in orbit. BW3 is the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in LEO and is designed to communicate directly with cellular devices via 3GPP standard frequencies at 5G speeds. Now that it has been unfolded, the satellite spans 693 square feet in size, a design feature critical to support a space-based cellular broadband network. The satellite is expected to have a field of view of more than 300,000 square miles on the surface of the Earth.

2 DAYS AGO